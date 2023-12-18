Your Monday Kickoff: How to pick smart in the SuperDraft

What you need to know

The expanded FIFA 2025 Club World Cup will be held from June 15 to July 13 , setting up a 29-day spectacle across the United States. As many as three Major League Soccer teams will feature in the 32-team field, including Seattle Sounders FC (guaranteed spot).

Orlando City SC have transferred center back Antônio Carlos to Brazilian powerhouse and reigning Copa Libertadores champions Fluminense . Originally acquired on loan from Palmeiras in 2020, the 30-year-old was a cornerstone of the Lions' defense for several seasons.

The New York Red Bulls have made a transfer-market splash, acquiring Swedish international midfielder Emil Forsberg as a Designated Player. Forsberg, who arrives from German Bundesliga sister side RB Leipzig, has signed through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027. He tallied 71g/68a in 324 appearances for the UEFA Champions League regulars, plus has produced 21g/9a in 86 matches for Sweden.

The MLS SuperDraft 2024 presented by adidas is set for Tuesday, December 19 (3 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ). There are nearly 400 players eligible for selection . The SuperDraft has three rounds, with each team allowed one pick per round – 87 total this year. As of now, Toronto FC select first.

Here are the top three, viewed through the lens of the past five SuperDrafts (2019-23).

As you get ready for Tuesday’s offseason roster-building event, we’ve highlighted three positions your team should target with their pick(s). More often than not, these players “hit” in jumping from the collegiate ranks to the professional level.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year: The MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas, 2024 edition.

Pretty, pretty good – especially if the center back is on a Generation adidas contract (low budget cost).

From the 2020 SuperDraft alone, Jack Maher (Nashville SC), Henry Kessler (New England Revolution) and Zac McGraw have all developed into legitimate MLS-level starters. Then from 2019, Sean Nealis captains the New York Red Bulls and Kamal Miller is a huge part of Inter Miami CF’s core roster.

Jackson Ragen (Seattle Sounders FC) and Nkosi Tafari (FC Dallas) were both top-10 center backs in MLS this past season. Ian Murphy (FC Cincinnati) was a key part of the Supporters’ Shield winners, and Moïse Bombito (Colorado Rapids) has serious upside for the Canadian national team.

The odds are in your favor here for serious first-team minutes. There’s plenty that translates to the next level.

All 28 other MLS teams can’t keep letting them get away with it, right?

We’re talking about Orlando City SC getting high-impact No. 9s via the SuperDraft, including Duncan McGuire in 2023, Daryl Dike in 2020 and Cyle Larin in 2015. Don’t go sleeping on the club’s 2022 selection in Jack Lynn, either. He was named MLS NEXT Pro’s MVP this past season after tearing it up for Orlando City B.

Looking elsewhere around MLS, Patrick Agyemang (Charlotte FC) and Simon Becher (Vancouver Whitecaps FC) are dependable depth pieces. I’ve still got some Robbie Robinson stock, too, even if his Inter Miami career has been hampered by injuries.

A few more: Thorleifur Ulfarsson is a solid player for Houston Dynamo FC, and guys like Miguel Berry and Preston Judd have brought a spark at various points in their MLS journeys.