Your Monday Kickoff: How to pick smart in the SuperDraft

SuperDraft arrives on Tuesday
The MLS SuperDraft 2024 presented by adidas is set for Tuesday, December 19 (3 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). There are nearly 400 players eligible for selection. The SuperDraft has three rounds, with each team allowed one pick per round – 87 total this year. As of now, Toronto FC select first.
Red Bulls sign Forsberg
The New York Red Bulls have made a transfer-market splash, acquiring Swedish international midfielder Emil Forsberg as a Designated Player. Forsberg, who arrives from German Bundesliga sister side RB Leipzig, has signed through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027. He tallied 71g/68a in 324 appearances for the UEFA Champions League regulars, plus has produced 21g/9a in 86 matches for Sweden.
Orlando transfer Antônio Carlos to Fluminense
Orlando City SC have transferred center back Antônio Carlos to Brazilian powerhouse and reigning Copa Libertadores champions Fluminense. Originally acquired on loan from Palmeiras in 2020, the 30-year-old was a cornerstone of the Lions' defense for several seasons.
FIFA 2025 Club World Cup dates confirmed
The expanded FIFA 2025 Club World Cup will be held from June 15 to July 13, setting up a 29-day spectacle across the United States. As many as three Major League Soccer teams will feature in the 32-team field, including Seattle Sounders FC (guaranteed spot).
It’s the most wonderful time of the year: The MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas, 2024 edition.
As you get ready for Tuesday’s offseason roster-building event, we’ve highlighted three positions your team should target with their pick(s). More often than not, these players “hit” in jumping from the collegiate ranks to the professional level.
Here are the top three, viewed through the lens of the past five SuperDrafts (2019-23).
The odds are in your favor here for serious first-team minutes. There’s plenty that translates to the next level.
Jackson Ragen (Seattle Sounders FC) and Nkosi Tafari (FC Dallas) were both top-10 center backs in MLS this past season. Ian Murphy (FC Cincinnati) was a key part of the Supporters’ Shield winners, and Moïse Bombito (Colorado Rapids) has serious upside for the Canadian national team.
From the 2020 SuperDraft alone, Jack Maher (Nashville SC), Henry Kessler (New England Revolution) and Zac McGraw have all developed into legitimate MLS-level starters. Then from 2019, Sean Nealis captains the New York Red Bulls and Kamal Miller is a huge part of Inter Miami CF’s core roster.
Pretty, pretty good – especially if the center back is on a Generation adidas contract (low budget cost).
All 28 other MLS teams can’t keep letting them get away with it, right?
We’re talking about Orlando City SC getting high-impact No. 9s via the SuperDraft, including Duncan McGuire in 2023, Daryl Dike in 2020 and Cyle Larin in 2015. Don’t go sleeping on the club’s 2022 selection in Jack Lynn, either. He was named MLS NEXT Pro’s MVP this past season after tearing it up for Orlando City B.
Looking elsewhere around MLS, Patrick Agyemang (Charlotte FC) and Simon Becher (Vancouver Whitecaps FC) are dependable depth pieces. I’ve still got some Robbie Robinson stock, too, even if his Inter Miami career has been hampered by injuries.
A few more: Thorleifur Ulfarsson is a solid player for Houston Dynamo FC, and guys like Miguel Berry and Preston Judd have brought a spark at various points in their MLS journeys.
You’re not likely to acquire a Best XI-level striker via the SuperDraft (those guys cost serious money). But there are dependable options out there if you know where to look and put them in an environment to succeed.
We present these three case studies as evidence college soccer continues to produce quality goalkeepers. They might not be your MLS starter at the start of the season, but there are notable prospects in the NCAA.
Roman Celentano: The starter on FC Cincinnati’s 2023 MLS Supporters’ Shield-winning team who posted 12 clean sheets in the process. Celentano’s on the US men’s national team radar, too.
Patrick Schulte: An MLS Cup 2023 champion and 2022 MLS NEXT Pro champion with the Columbus Crew organization. There’s a strong chance Schulte will make the United States’ 2024 Olympics roster.
Dayne St. Clair: Alongside Maxime Crépeau, he’s jostling to be Milan Borjan’s heir apparent with the Canadian national team. St. Clair is Minnesota United’s unquestioned No. 1 and posts a clean sheet nearly once every four games (19 in 79 attempts for his career).
BONUS: That winger-to-fullback pipeline is a real thing. Same for center-mids who take up depth minutes.
D.C. United select Dobbelaere in Waivers: D.C. United have selected midfielder Ethan Dobbelaere from the End-of-Year-Waiver List. He made 19 appearances (six starts) in three-plus seasons for Seattle Sounders FC after signing a homegrown player deal midway through 2020.
Atlanta United sign Tubbs: Atlanta United have signed homegrown center back Garrison Tubbs through the 2024 MLS season with options from 2025-27. He came through the Atlanta United Academy before spending the past four seasons in college soccer at ACC powerhouse Wake Forest University.
Sporting KC sign Vargas: Sporting Kansas City have acquired forward Alenis Vargas from second-division Costa Rican side Futbol Consultants Desamparados. He’s signed through the 2026 MLS season with a club option for 2027, and spent last year with their MLS NEXT Pro team.
FC Dallas sign Pondeca from MLS NEXT Pro: FC Dallas have signed midfielder Tomas Pondeca through the 2025 MLS season with options from 2026-27. The 22-year-old becomes the second North Texas SC open trialist to sign with FCD's first team, following in the footsteps of 2023 breakout star Bernard Kamungo.
