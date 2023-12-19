Your Tuesday Kickoff: 5 clubs primed for an eventful MLS SuperDraft

MLS SuperDraft 2024 is here
The MLS SuperDraft 2024 presented by adidas takes place today (3 pm ET | MLS Season Pass) with nearly 400 players eligible for selection. There will be three rounds, with a total of 87 picks this year. Toronto FC have the first overall selection.
Porter named Revolution head coach
The New England Revolution have a new head coach, announcing Tuesday Caleb Porter has taken over ahead of the 2024 MLS season. Porter joins New England as a two-time MLS Cup winner, previously steering the Portland Timbers (2015) and Columbus Crew (2020) to league titles. He's compiled a 113W-93L-89D regular-season record in MLS.
Sign up for The Daily Kickoff in your inbox! The Daily Kickoff is more than an article – it can be delivered to your email account as well.
We’re pretty pumped about today’s MLS SuperDraft 2024 presented by adidas and we think you should be, too. Look over any list of picks from years past and you’re guaranteed to see some very recognizable names achieving great things in the league and beyond.
Even if you’re mentally checked out with the 2023 season barely in the rearview mirror, you’d be well advised to watch today’s proceedings as they pertain to your team.
The above holds especially true if you’re a fan of one of the following five clubs:
First round pick: 25
Orlando have made a habit of hitting SuperDraft paydirt at striker, selecting the likes of Cyle Larin (2015), Daryl Dike (2020) and, most recently, Duncan McGuire (2023). They’ve also got another potential star forward in the making with Jack Lynn, a 2022 selection who won MLS NEXT Pro MVP honors this past season with Orlando City B.
Do the Lions have yet another massive pick (or picks) up their sleeve this year? History has a funny way of repeating itself sometimes.
First round pick: 20
Another team that’s maximized this roster-building mechanism to the fullest in recent years, the Revs currently boast three unquestioned starters from the SuperDraft: Andrew Farrell (2013), DeJuan Jones (2019) and Brandon Bye (2018). And let’s not forget club-record outbound transfer Tajon Buchanan, another member of the Class of 2019.
But there’s a catch: Longtime head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena isn’t around anymore to make squad decisions. That responsibility now lies on the shoulders of Curt Onalfo, who gets one of his first big tests as the club’s new sporting director, and freshly-hired head coach Caleb Porter.
First round picks: 2, 4, 12, 21
The Colorado Rapids need some real help real soon after finishing dead last in the Western Conference last season. Why not start with the SuperDraft, where they have four first-round picks - including the overall No. 2 and 4 selections?
It’s worth noting they were somewhat successful in last year’s draft by selecting Moïse Bombito, an up-and-coming center back who’s already in the Canada national team picture. If they can build on that, things could very well start looking up for Colorado in 2024.
First round pick: 1
Spending big hasn’t quite worked out for Toronto FC, which is why last season’s Wooden Spoon holders could certainly use a positive SuperDraft - especially with the No. 1 overall pick.
The pressure will be on newly-appointed sporting director Jason Hernandez to get it right and make a statement as the club enter their first full season under former Canada head coach John Herdman.
First round pick: 29
This one all comes down to head coach Wilfried Nancy’s uncanny ability to mold raw, young talent into polished, remarkably efficient soccer players. Whoever gets selected by the Crew is worth remembering, if only because of the manager who’ll be overseeing his development next year.
Messi and Inter Miami to face Newell’s Old Boys in preseason friendly: Lionel Messi will face boyhood club Newell's Old Boys as part of Inter Miami CF's 2024 MLS preseason. La Lepra are set to visit DRV PNK Stadium on Thursday, Feb. 15, Miami's sixth confirmed winter opponent ahead of their first full season with Messi.
Atlanta re-sign Westberg: Atlanta United have re-signed goalkeeper Quentin Westberg through the 2024 MLS season, the club announced Monday. The 37-year-old had one clean sheet in six starts for the Five Stripes last season while filling in for the injured Brad Guzan.
Chicago acquire Barlow from Red Bulls: Chicago Fire FC have a new striker for the 2024 season, announcing Monday they have acquired Tom Barlow from the New York Red Bulls. In exchange for Barlow, New York will receive $250,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) split evenly across the next two seasons. Chicago could send an additional $150,000 in performance-based GAM as well.
Dallas sign homegrown Henry-Scott: FC Dallas have signed forward Malik Henry-Scott, the club announced Monday. The club’s league-leading 37th homegrown signing is also the younger brother of fellow FCD academy product Tarik Scott
- Travis Clark predicted this year’s SuperDraft selection in Round 1.
- He also selected this year’s SuperDraft top players by position.
- Jonathan Sigal threw some MLS names out there for the USMNT’s January camp.
- New Charlotte FC head coach Dean Smith has set lofty ambitions for the club.
- MLS clubs learned their Round One schedules for 2024 Concacaf Champions League.
Good luck out there. Remember the important anniversaries.