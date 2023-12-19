Your Tuesday Kickoff: 5 clubs primed for an eventful MLS SuperDraft

What you need to know

The New England Revolution have a new head coach, announcing Tuesday Caleb Porter has taken over ahead of the 2024 MLS season . Porter joins New England as a two-time MLS Cup winner, previously steering the Portland Timbers (2015) and Columbus Crew (2020) to league titles. He's compiled a 113W-93L-89D regular-season record in MLS.

The MLS SuperDraft 2024 presented by adidas takes place today (3 pm ET | MLS Season Pass ) with nearly 400 players eligible for selection . There will be three rounds, with a total of 87 picks this year. Toronto FC have the first overall selection.

Sign up for The Daily Kickoff in your inbox! The Daily Kickoff is more than an article – it can be delivered to your email account as well.

We’re pretty pumped about today’s MLS SuperDraft 2024 presented by adidas and we think you should be, too. Look over any list of picks from years past and you’re guaranteed to see some very recognizable names achieving great things in the league and beyond.

Even if you’re mentally checked out with the 2023 season barely in the rearview mirror, you’d be well advised to watch today’s proceedings as they pertain to your team.