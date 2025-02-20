MLS 30: One storyline for every team in our 30th season

A new attack

Yes, Lucho Acosta is now in Dallas, but Cincy wasted no time in finding a new No. 10 with the addition of Evander, yet again proving Cincy's willingness to spend big. They also proved that this offseason when they broke the MLS transfer record – for a few weeks anyway – by bringing in DP striker Kévin Denkey. If Denkey lives up to his price tag, then Cincinnati’s defense will keep them as one of the best teams in the East, regardless of the new No. 10… probably. It’s tough to undersell how good Lucho has been.