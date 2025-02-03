Sporting Kansas City acquire Russian winger Shapi Suleymanov

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Sporting Kansas City have acquired winger Shapi Suleymanov from Greek Super League side Aris Thessaloniki, the club announced Monday. He is under contract through 2026 with options from 2027-28.
The 25-year-old former Russian youth international has played across Europe for FC Krasnodar (Russia), Giresunspor (Turkey), Hapoel Be'er Sheva (Israel) and Aris (Greece).
In 242 first-team appearances, Suleymanov has amassed 38g/22a. He's played extensively in the UEFA Champions League and Europa League.
At Sporting KC, Suleymanov joins two new Designated Players – striker Dejan Joveljić (trade with LA Galaxy) and midfielder Manu García (transfer from Aris Thessaloniki) – as key newcomers in the final third.
Those additions follow DP striker Alan Pulido being transferred to Mexico's Chivas Guadalajara and winger Johnny Russell's contract expiring. Dániel Sallói, William Agada and Erik Thommy are key returners in the final third.
SKC's 2025 campaign begins on Feb. 22 at Austin FC (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). In the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup, their Round One series with Inter Miami CF begins on Feb. 18.
