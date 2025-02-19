LA Galaxy sign Brazilian striker Matheus Nascimento

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
LA Galaxy have acquired striker Matheus Nascimento on loan from Brazilian top-flight side Botafogo, the reigning MLS Cup presented by Audi champions announced Wednesday.
The 20-year-old Brazil youth international's deal lasts through 2025 with a purchase option. He will occupy a U22 Initiative roster spot.
Nascimento has 12g/7a in 98 appearances with Botafogo, where he's won three titles – highlighted by the 2024 Copa Libertadores. Additionally, he represented Brazil at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup.
Nascimento is LA's second striker signed this winter after MLS veteran Christian Ramírez joined via a trade with the Columbus Crew. Alongside Miguel Berry, they bolster LA's No. 9 group following Dejan Joveljić being traded to Sporting Kansas City for $4 million.
"Matheus has been exposed to the highest level of professional competitions in South America since signing at 16 and has been a consistent part of the national team for Brazil at every youth age group," said LA general manager Will Kuntz.
"He is an exciting prospect that will be able to continue his development in our environment and we look forward to him integrating into our group for the start of the MLS season."
Last year, LA scored the third-most goals (69) in the regular season before setting an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs record for goals scored (18).
However, star midfielder Riqui Puig is recovering from a torn ACL and Joveljić left for another Western Conference club. DP forwards Gabriel Pec and Joseph Paintsil are key remaining pieces, as are midfielders Marco Reus and Diego Fagúndez.
With offseason reinforcements in tow, the Galaxy are preparing for a Feb. 23 season-opener against expansion side San Diego FC (7 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). They'll also enter the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 in early March.
To complete the transaction, LA acquired Nascimento's Discovery Priority from Seattle Sounders FC in exchange for $50,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM). Additionally, LA will send Seattle $150,000 in 2026 GAM if they exercise the purchase option.
