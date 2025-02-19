LA Galaxy sign Brazilian striker Matheus Nascimento

LA Galaxy have acquired striker Matheus Nascimento on loan from Brazilian top-flight side Botafogo, the reigning MLS Cup presented by Audi champions announced Wednesday.

The 20-year-old Brazil youth international's deal lasts through 2025 with a purchase option. He will occupy a U22 Initiative roster spot.

Nascimento has 12g/7a in 98 appearances with Botafogo, where he's won three titles – highlighted by the 2024 Copa Libertadores. Additionally, he represented Brazil at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

"Matheus has been exposed to the highest level of professional competitions in South America since signing at 16 and has been a consistent part of the national team for Brazil at every youth age group," said LA general manager Will Kuntz.