LAFC sign Odin Holm on loan from Celtic FC

LAFC have acquired midfielder Odin Thiago Holm on loan from Scottish Premiership powerhouse side Celtic FC, the club announced Monday.

Midfield reinforcement

Holm has 14g/6a in 107 professional appearances, emerging at Norwegian top-flight side Vålerenga before becoming one of Brendan Rodgers' first recruits at Celtic.

At LAFC, Holm helps reinforce a midfield that's undergoing significant changes from 2024. Ilie Sánchez has left the club (out of contract), while loans for Lewis O'Brien and Eduard Atuesta both ended.

Road ahead

In 2024, LAFC won the US Open Cup title and earned the Western Conference No. 1 seed for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs before falling to Seattle Sounders FC in the Conference Semifinals.