Messi, Shaffelburg, Shaqiri: MLS standouts at Copa América, Euro 2024

The summer of soccer's two marquee international tournaments – UEFA Euro 2024 and Copa América 2024 – are now in the history books.
Several Major League Soccer standouts helped write that history with standout performances that captivated a global audience.
Inter Miami CF's superstar No. 10 added a record 45th major title to his collection by leading Argentina to an all-time best 16th Copa América crown.
Messi logged 1g/1a at the tournament, further cementing his GOAT status by lifting his fourth major trophy with La Albiceleste in the last four years (2021 Copa América, 2022 Finalissima, 2022 FIFA World Cup, 2024 Copa América).
The only downside to his latest international conquest? The 37-year-old left Sunday's 1-0 final win over Colombia in the 66th minute with a non-contact injury; cameras showed Messi's right ankle wrapped in ice as he watched the game in tears from Argentina's bench.
Messi's Inter Miami teammate, Luis Suárez, again played the hero for Uruguay at Copa América, scoring a second-half stoppage-time goal against Canada in the third-place game that sent the match to penalty kicks with a 2-2 draw.
The 37-year-old also converted from the spot as Los Charrúas topped Les Rouges, 4-3, on PKs to end the tournament on a high note.
Despite a limited role off the bench, Uruguay's all-time leading scorer (69 goals) and the MVP of their 2011 Copa América-winning campaign showed his class is timeless.
Shaqiri continued his unprecedented run of scoring at major international tournaments – he's the only player to score at the last three World Cups and Euros – with a stunning finish from just outside the box that salvaged a 1-1 draw for Switzerland against Scotland.
The Chicago Fire FC midfielder's goal was the first-ever by an active MLS player at the Euros. It was also his last for the Swiss, as the 32-year-old announced his international retirement on Monday.
Arguably the biggest breakout star at Copa América, Shaffelburg helped fuel Canada's Cinderella semifinal run thanks to his menacing, lung-busting displays on the left side – particularly in attack.
The Nashville SC winger had 1g/1a at the tournament, opening the score for Les Rouges in their historic quarterfinal win over Venezuela in a star-making performance that undoubtedly elevated his international profile.
Speaking of rising profiles, Bombito was already the subject of European transfer speculation before even playing a single minute at Copa América. The asking price for the Colorado Rapids center back has likely risen significantly after his performances at the tournament.
Partnering with Derek Cornelius, Bombito helped Les Rouges keep two clean sheets in the group stage (against Peru and Chile) while practically locking down a spot in the backline just years away from Canada co-hosting the 2026 World Cup.
The 24-year-old was one of 14 MLSers on Canada's Copa roster.
Canada may have also found their goalkeeper of the future at Copa América. With veteran Milan Borjan out of the picture, Crépeau staked his claim to become head coach Jesse Marsch's No. 1 choice with a series of standout performances.
The Portland Timbers 'keeper led the competition with 17 saves while posting two clean sheets – all while sitting out Les Rouges' third-place game in favor of Minnesota United's Dayne St. Clair. For now, however, it looks like the starting job belongs to Crépeau.
Olivier Giroud: France made the Euro semifinals before losing to eventual champions Spain. LAFC's new No. 9 played 56 minutes across four different substitute appearances.
Saba Lobjanidze: Atlanta United's dynamic winger helped Georgia make a historic run to the Round of 16. Lobjanidze competed at Euro 2024 alongside club teammate Bartosz Slisz (Poland).