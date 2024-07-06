Matchday

Canada beat Venezuela on PKs to reach Copa América semifinal

MLSsoccer staff

Canada advanced to the 2024 Copa América semifinal by beating Venezuela 4-3 on penalty kicks after playing to 1-1 draw Thursday night at AT&T Stadium.

Portland Timbers goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau made two saves in the PK shootout, with Ismaël Koné scoring the semifinal-clinching goal from the spot.

Les Rouges came out the stronger of the two sides and took an early lead on Jacob Shaffelburg's close-range finish. The Nashville SC winger was a constant menace on the left side, creating several chances that his teammates failed to convert and add to their lead.

Canada's poor finishing almost came back to haunt them in the 64th minute after Salomón Rondón - Venezuela's all-time leading scorer - caught Crépeau way off his line and chipped in the equalizer from midfield.

A game-winner never came in regulation time, forcing a dramatic PK shootout that Canada passed with flying colors to set up a Tuesday semifinal against Lionel Messi and Argentina at MetLife Stadium.

Goals

  • 13' - CAN - Jacob Shaffelburg | WATCH
  • 64' - VEN - Salomón Rondón | WATCH

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: Canada's historic Copa América run continued with a well-deserved win. After scoring just once in group stage, Les Rouges looked like an offensive force in the quarterfinal, outplaying Venezuela through large stretches of the match. With better finishing, Jesse Marsch's side would've taken care of business during regulation time. Canada have the world's attention, and now they're onto the semifinals.
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: For all the game's wild moments, you can't top Koné's penalty-kick clincher. A historic moment courtesy of the former CF Montréal midfielder.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: Shaffelburg put in a brilliant 62-minute shift, but Crépeau came up huge in the PK shootout, making two crucial saves to help keep Canada´s Copa América dream alive.

Next Up

  • VEN: Eliminated
  • CAN: Tuesday, July 9 vs. Argentina | 8 pm ET | Semifinal
Copa America Canada

