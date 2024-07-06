Canada beat Venezuela on PKs to reach Copa América semifinal

Canada advanced to the 2024 Copa América semifinal by beating Venezuela 4-3 on penalty kicks after playing to 1-1 draw Thursday night at AT&T Stadium.

Portland Timbers goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau made two saves in the PK shootout, with Ismaël Koné scoring the semifinal-clinching goal from the spot.

Les Rouges came out the stronger of the two sides and took an early lead on Jacob Shaffelburg's close-range finish. The Nashville SC winger was a constant menace on the left side, creating several chances that his teammates failed to convert and add to their lead.

Canada's poor finishing almost came back to haunt them in the 64th minute after Salomón Rondón - Venezuela's all-time leading scorer - caught Crépeau way off his line and chipped in the equalizer from midfield.