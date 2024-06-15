Canada roster for Copa América: 13 MLS players selected

CanMNT form

Marsch's team played two Copa América prep friendlies in Europe, starting with a 4-0 defeat against the Netherlands. They then rebounded with a 0-0 draw vs. France.

Marsch was appointed on May 13, filling the position vacated by John Herdman departing last fall to become Toronto FC’s head coach. Marsch, who previously coached MLS sides CF Montréal and New York Red Bulls, most recently led Leeds United in the English Premier League.