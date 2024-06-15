Canada roster for Copa América: 13 MLS players selected

Head coach Jesse Marsch has named 13 MLS players to Canada's 26-man roster that will compete at 2024 Copa América this summer.
GOALKEEPERS (3)
- Maxime Crépeau - Portland Timbers
- Thomas McGill - Brighton & Hove Albion
- Dayne St. Clair - Minnesota United FC
DEFENDERS (8)
- Moïse Bombito - Colorado Rapids
- Derek Cornelius - Malmo FF
- Alphonso Davies - Bayern Munich
- Luc de Fougerolles - Fulham FC
- Kyle Hiebert - St. Louis CITY SC
- Alistair Johnston - Celtic FC
- Richie Laryea - Toronto FC
- Kamal Miller - Portland Timbers
MIDFIELDERS (6)
- Ali Ahmed - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Mathieu Choinière - CF Montréal
- Stephen Eustáquio - FC Porto
- Ismaël Koné - Watford FC
- Jonathan Osorio - Toronto FC
- Samuel Piette - CF Montréal
FORWARDS (9)
- Theo Bair - Motherwell
- Tajon Buchanan - Inter Milan
- Jonathan David - LOSC Lille
- Junior Hoilett - Aberdeen FC
- Cyle Larin - RCD Mallorca
- Liam Millar - FC Basel
- Tani Oluwaseyi - Minnesota United FC
- Jacen Russell-Rowe - Columbus Crew
- Jacob Shaffelburg - Nashville SC
Copa América: Group A schedule
- June 20 vs. Argentina - 8 pm ET | Mercedes-Benz Stadium - Atlanta, Georgia
- June 25 vs. Peru - 6 pm ET | Children's Mercy Park - Kansas City, Kansas
- June 29 vs. Chile - 8 pm ET | INTER&Co Stadium - Orlando, Florida
Canada must finish top two in Group A to reach the Copa América quarterfinals. At that stage, they'd face either the winner or runner-up from Group B, which features Ecuador, Jamaica, Mexico and Venezuela.
All three of Canada's Group A matches occur at MLS venues, starting with the tournament opener vs. Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi at Atlanta United's home ground. Les Rouges then travel to soccer-specific venues for Sporting Kansas City and Orlando City SC.
MLS call-ups
Maxime Crépeau (Portland) and Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota) are vying for the starting goalkeeper spot. Moïse Bombito (Colorado), Richie Laryea (Toronto) and Kamal Miller (Portland) are potential starters in defense.
Mathieu Choinière (Montréal) and Ali Ahmed (Vancouver) could carve out roles in midfield, while Jacob Shaffelburg (Nashville) is a key winger. Tani Oluwaseyi (Minnesota) and Jacen-Russell Rowe (Columbus) are in the No. 9 mix.
MLS alumni
Former Whitecaps homegrown Alphonso Davies and former Montréal homegrown Ismaël Koné are two of Canada's most important players.
In the final third, ex-New England Revolution winger Tajon Buchanan and ex-Orlando City SC forward Cyle Larin are consistent threats.
Copa América need to know
Copa América 2024 is hosted across the United States from June 20 to July 14. The tournament features six teams from Concacaf and all 10 teams from Conmebol (South America).
This is Canada's Copa América debut, having qualified via a last-chance Concacaf playoff. The tournament offers highly-competitive matches before co-hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup
Argentina, led by Messi, enter as defending champions.
CanMNT form
Marsch's team played two Copa América prep friendlies in Europe, starting with a 4-0 defeat against the Netherlands. They then rebounded with a 0-0 draw vs. France.
Marsch was appointed on May 13, filling the position vacated by John Herdman departing last fall to become Toronto FC’s head coach. Marsch, who previously coached MLS sides CF Montréal and New York Red Bulls, most recently led Leeds United in the English Premier League.