Euro 2024: Every MLS player to watch this summer

Eight MLS players will feature at UEFA Euro 2024, the quadrennial international tournament set for June 14 to July 14 in Germany.
Italy are defending champions after beating England in the 2020 final. Toronto FC forward Lorenzo Insigne and former LAFC defender Giorgio Chiellini represented Gli Azzurri in that match.
Later this summer, will another MLS player lift Europe's biggest international prize at the Olympiastadion in Berlin?
PLAYER
MLS TEAM
COUNTRY
David Brekalo
Orlando City SC
Slovenia
Dániel Gazdag
Philadelphia Union
Hungary
Olivier Giroud
LAFC
France
Saba Lobjanidze
Atlanta United
Georgia
Lewis Morgan
New York Red Bulls
Scotland
Henrich Ravas
New England Revolution
Slovakia
Xherdan Shaqiri
Chicago Fire FC
Switzerland
Bartosz Slisz
Atlanta United
Poland
- Team: Slovenia
- Group: C
- Schedule: June 16 vs. Denmark, June 20 vs. Serbia, June 25 vs. England
Brekalo has become a mainstay for Orlando City SC since being acquired this winter from Norwegian Eliteserien side Viking FK, scoring once in 13 matches. The 25-year-old center back has made 12 appearances for Slovenia since debuting in 2022.
- Team: Hungary
- Group: A
- Schedule: June 15 vs. Switzerland, June 19 vs. Germany, June 23 vs. Scotland
Gazdag has been a core member of the Philadelphia Union since 2021, recently becoming the club's all-time leading scorer with 50g/27a in 104 matches. The 28-year-old attacking midfielder has scored four times for Hungary in 24 appearances, including a 4-0 victory over England in UEFA Nations League A.
- Team: France
- Group: D
- Schedule: June 17 vs. Austria, June 21 vs. Netherlands, June 25 vs. Poland
Giroud, who joins LAFC this summer as a free agent, is France's all-time leading scorer with 57 goals. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner most recently played for AC Milan (Italy) and has additional stops at Premier League outfits Arsenal and Chelsea.
- Team: Georgia
- Group: F
- Schedule: June 18 vs. Turkey, June 22 vs. Czech Republic, June 26 vs. Portugal
Lobjanidze joined Atlanta last August from Turkish Süper Lig side Hatayspor, totaling 7g/8a in 25 matches since coming to MLS (originally as a Designated Player). The 29-year-old winger has 36 caps for Georgia, scoring three goals since his 2017 debut.
- Team: Scotland
- Group: A
- Schedule: June 14 vs. Germany, June 19 vs. Switzerland, June 23 vs. Hungary
Morgan was a late call-up, rejoining Scotland with two caps in tow (both in 2018). The attacker is thriving for the New York Red Bulls, tallying 9g/4a in 16 matches this season while recovering from a hip/back injury that derailed his 2023.
- Team: Slovakia
- Group: E
- Schedule: June 17 vs. Belgium, June 21 vs. Ukraine, June 26 vs. Romania
New England signed Ravas in January from Polish top-flight side Widzew Łódź, part of the club's search to replace now-Chelsea goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic. He's made eight appearances for the Revs and battles Aljaz Ivacic for the starting role.
- Team: Switzerland
- Group: A
- Schedule: June 15 vs. Hungary, June 19 vs. Scotland, June 23 vs. Germany
Chicago acquired Shaqiri before the 2022 season for a then-club-record transfer fee (reported $7.5 million). He's since tallied 14g/18a in 69 matches for the Fire, showing glimpses of why he's a living legend for Switzerland. The attacking midfielder has played at four FIFA World Cups and scored 31 times in 122 international appearances.
- Team: Poland
- Group: D
- Schedule: June 16 vs. Netherlands, June 21 vs. Austria, June 25 vs. France
Slisz projects as a starter for Poland, having made eight appearances for the Euros dark-horse. The defensive midfielder joined Atlanta over the winter from Legia Warsaw, since scoring once in 13 matches.