Xherdan Shaqiri retires from Switzerland national team

The Chicago Fire FC midfielder and Swiss legend, who became the first active MLS player to score at the continental tournament last month, announced his retirement from the Rossocrociati on Monday.

Xherdan Shaqiri 's historic performance at UEFA Euro 2024 was also his last with Switzerland's national team.

The 32-year-old ends his memorable international career with 32 goals and 34 assists over 125 games – highlighted by four FIFA World Cup and three Euro appearances. He is the only player to score at the last three World Cups and Euros.

Shaqiri, who signed with Chicago from French Ligue 1 side Lyon in 2022 for a then-club-record fee, has 14g/18a in 69 appearances, including 2g/2a this season. The former Bayern Munich, Inter Milan and Liverpool star last played for Chicago in a 3-1 loss to the Columbus Crew on May 18.