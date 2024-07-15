Lionel Messi repeats as Copa América champion with Argentina

All he does is win.
Lionel Messi has lifted a second straight Copa América title with Argentina, helping his country earn a 1-0 victory over Colombia in Sunday's final at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
In the last four years, Inter Miami CF's captain has won the following trophies with La Albiceleste:
- 2021 Copa América: 1-0 vs. Brazil
- 2022 Finalissima: 3-0 vs. Italy
- 2022 World Cup: 3-3 vs. France (4-2 PKs)
- 2024 Copa América: 1-0 vs. Colombia
The downside to Sunday's final? Messi exited in the 66th minute with a right ankle injury, leaving him in tears on the bench.
But after Lautaro Martínez scored in extra time (112') to end Colombia's 28-match unbeaten streak, Messi celebrated post-match on the field with his teammates and family.
This triumph gave Argentina a record 16th Copa América title, and Messi now has a world-record 45 trophies across his glittering career for club and country.
Further, with a semifinal tally vs. Canada, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner surpassed Iranian striker Ali Daei for the second-most international goals (109) in men's soccer. Messi only trails Cristiano Ronaldo, who's scored 130 times for Portugal.
Argentina's Copa América run marked the end of Ángel Di María's esteemed international career, and there's been some speculation about whether Messi will follow suit. For now, the possibility of Messi playing in the 2026 World Cup lives on.
In the meantime, Inter Miami will hope for Messi's speedy recovery as they contend for the Supporters' Shield, defend their Leagues Cup title and eye the club's first-ever MLS Cup.
Messi, who competes alongside former FC Barcelona teammates Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and Luis Suárez, contributed 12g/13a in 12 MLS matches before departing for Copa América.