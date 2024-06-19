Matchday

Xherdan Shaqiri! Chicago Fire star makes history with golazo for Switzerland at Euros

MLSsoccer staff

Already a Swiss men's national team legend, Chicago Fire FC's Xherdan Shaqiri made history after scoring another international goal in spectacular fashion at UEFA Euro 2024 on Wednesday.

With Switzerland trailing 1-0 in their group stage match against Scotland, Shaqiri found the equalizer in the 26th minute after pouncing on a wayward backpass and uncorking a first-time finish into the top corner from outside the area, becoming the first MLS active player to score at the Euros.

The strike marked the 32nd career international goal for Shaqiri, who has long been a centerpiece for his country, having accrued 124 senior caps since his 2010 debut. The 32-year-old also became the first player to score in the last three FIFA World Cups and European Championships.

Shaqiri originally joined the Fire in February 2022 from Ligue 1's Lyon as Chicago's then-most expensive transfer signing (reported $7.5 million). A former star for the likes of Bayern Munich, Inter Milan and Liverpool, Shaqiri has tallied 14 goals and 18 assists in 69 MLS matches for the Fire.

