Lucky 7: These MLS Matchday 7 games are must-watch

Another 14-game Saturday awaits. Let's spotlight seven games that stand out above the rest as you're canvassing MLS Season Pass on Apple TV options.

Also, check out Matt Doyle's weekend set-up piece if you want to get smart on Matchday 7's ins and outs.

Select games are still viewable via national TV partners in USA and Canada, but gone are regional and local broadcasts. Instead, MLS Season Pass brings no blackouts (any device/any location) and multiple commentary options: English, Spanish, French (Canadian teams) and a club’s home radio broadcast.

Philadelphia, runners-up in the 2022 MLS Cup and Supporters’ Shield races, are also looking to emerge from some uncharacteristic down form in the league. They’re just 2W-3L-1D, below what many – internally and externally – feel they could accomplish with a top roster. Can they rebound in what amounts to a rematch of last year's Eastern Conference Semifinal ( which Philly won 1-0 )?

On the Philly side, they’re heading on the road in between a Concacaf Champions League series where they’re in a 1-0 aggregate lead over Liga MX side Atlas . Dániel Gazdag ’s late penalty kick was the difference in Tuesday’s first leg, and they’ll head down to Mexico on Wednesday to try and book a semifinal ticket in the continental competition.

This game could be a statement of Cincy’s growth under Noonan and GM Chris Albright, who both came over from the Union to start this ascension in 2022. The club might be without defensive midfielder Obinna Nwobodo , though, as he’s been limited in training with a hamstring injury. The Nigerian DP is so, so important to the club’s growth.

FC Cincinnati are first in the Eastern Conference, but head coach Pat Noonan isn’t happy with how they’re playing. That’s remarkable progress for a club that, from 2019-21, finished last in the league and struggled (and we really mean struggled) defensively.

Head coach Josh Wolff has called for Austin’s attackers to give support to Sebastián Driussi . They’ve also got center back troubles that need solving, plus general vibes issues after a historic CCL exit to Haiti's AC Violette in mid-March. Let’s see how they're all navigated.

Austin , coming off a bye, may have some revenge on their minds after LAFC bounced them in last year’s Western Conference Final . But more pressingly, a positive result could boost the Verde & Black’s season after some early-season struggles.

While the defending MLS Cup and Supporters’ Shield champions have an eye on Tuesday’s second leg, head coach Steve Cherundolo is still favored at home. And they’ve got depth to call upon for squad rotation, with forward Stipe Biuk , midfielder José Cifuentes and center back Giorgio Chiellini all strong candidates to enter the XI.

For Dallas , we’ll keep it simple: Their ceiling in 2023 is driven by the production (or lack thereof) from forwards Paul Arriola , Alan Velasco and Jesús Ferreira . They’re on 5g/3a combined early in the season, which certainly isn't poor. But that trio has another level or two to reach as form sharpens.

Does that mean Campana and Josef Martínez start together, as was designed when both strikers were signed during the offseason? The Herons need that partnership to take off, almost as much as they’re still searching for a midfield solution after Gregore ’s long-term foot injury.

Amid a four-game losing streak, Miami have been shut out three times. That makes the impending 2023 debut for Leo Campana (following a calf injury) so essential, though head coach Phil Neville hasn’t confirmed whether the Ecuador international will start or come off the bench.

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Saturday, 7:30 pm ET

Atlanta’s best moments in 2023 have come when Thiago Almada is orchestrating the attack and has willing runners in front of him to pick out. The issue this weekend? Yankee Stadium has a smaller pitch and the game can grow increasingly condensed, complicating things tactically.

That’s not to suggest the Argentine World Cup winner can’t tackle those challenges – he’s in fantastic form, generating buzz about a potential league-record outbound transfer (possibly as soon as this summer) and being a Landon Donovan MLS MVP frontrunner. But this is a different nut for Almada to crack, and so much of Atlanta’s fortunes are tied to their 21-year-old playmaker pulling the strings.

For NYCFC, the most compelling part is probably what happened off the field this week: U22 Initiative winger Thiago Andrade was loaned back to Brazil. That was an intriguing move not for its on-field impact – their attack will be just fine – but because of the flexibility it creates re: roster-building.