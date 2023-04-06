Dénis Bouanga again dominates in CCL: LAFC star is "connecting the dots"

“If I'm completely honest with you, I thought he was quite poor up until that goal,” said the former US international defender. “And [then] after that he was much better.

“At times things get a little too individual or complicated, but we are at our best when we are connecting more passes and finding Dénis in better positions to run at players in the box and not in midfield. Sometimes that gets a little mixed up, but he is smart enough and intelligent enough to figure it out. He did once again, so we're happy with how he finished the game.”