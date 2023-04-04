NYCFC loan Thiago Andrade to Brazil's Athletico Paranaense

“We would like to thank Thiago for his contributions in New York and look forward to following his progress throughout the season. We wish him all the best with his new team.”

“We believe this is a great opportunity for Thiago to return home, where he will be able to continue his career development,” NYCFC sporting director David Lee said in a release.

Andrade, 22, will be on loan through December 2023. The deal includes a purchase option that’s automatically exercised if certain performance criteria are met.

New York City FC have freed up a U22 Initiative roster slot by loaning forward Thiago Andrade to Brazilian top-flight side Athletico Paranaense, the club announced Monday evening.

Thiago Andrade, who joined NYCFC from Brazilian side Bahia in April 2021, has 10 goals and four assists in 58 regular-season games (24 starts). He was part of NYCFC’s MLS Cup 2021 and Campeones Cup 2022-winning sides.

Thiago Andrade placed No. 16 overall on last year’s 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR list, moving up three spots after slotting No. 19 overall on the 2021 edition.

“I want to thank everyone at New York City Football Club for giving me the opportunity to come to this great city and helping me develop into the player I am today,” Thiago Andrade said. “… I look forward to returning to Brazil and the prospect of this new challenge. I would like to wish everyone at NYCFC the best for the rest of the season.”

Gabriel Pereira and Matías Pellegrini are key wingers left on the Cityzens’ roster, while NYCFC could move Talles Magno back to wide forward after briefly utilizing him in the No. 9 spot. Either way, the transfer gives NYCFC increased roster flexibility before the MLS Primary Transfer Window closes on April 24 – and the club's notorious for exploring options beyond MLS is Back weekend.

NYCFC are sixth in the Eastern Conference table through Matchday 6 (eight points). Athletico Paranaense finished sixth in the 2022 Brazilian Serie A season, qualifying for this year’s Copa Libertadores group stage.