LAFC overpower Vancouver Whitecaps in CCL first-leg rout

LAFC exploded for all three goals during a 10-minute span in the second half, with Bouanga scoring two of them and assisting on the other. It was a ballistic sequence for the red-hot winger, who unleashed an unstoppable distance golazo in the 55th minute to open the scoring, and notched an authoritative left-footed finish after some nifty maneuvering in the box in the 65th minute.