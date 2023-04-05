Philadelphia Union edge 10-man Atlas in CCL quarterfinal opener

The Philadelphia Union needed an 89th-minute Dániel Gazdag penalty to beat 10-man Atlas FC, 1-0 , Tuesday night in their Concacaf Champions League quarterfinal first leg at Subaru Park.

Despite the final score, the Liga MX club were arguably the better of the two sides during the opening half and even could've taken the lead in the 25th minute. But Philly goalkeeper Andre Blake came up huge to deny Julián Quiñones in the 1v1, with defender Damion Lowe clearing the Colombian's follow-up effort off the line.

The Union struggled to create real danger in attack until the visitors committed a crucial error right before the break. After a botched clearance, Anderson Santamaría took down Gazdag at the edge of the box and saw a straight red for his goal-preventing foul.

Down a man the entire second half, Atlas did almost nothing but defend for the remainder of the game, with keeper Camilo Vargas emerging as the player of the match by making save after save to keep the game scoreless.