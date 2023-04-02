Morris & Chú: Seattle Sounders may have a champagne problem in attack

"I believe it's always great when you play with other players that have strong quality," Chú said through a translator after the match. "It's good that I've been finding Jordan often. This partnership has been working really well. Still, the team is very strong, so I believe the partnership can work also when you have Héber or Raúl [Ruidíaz] there. The important thing is to help the team."

Morris, meanwhile, has racked up eight goals in six matches, maintaining his lead atop the Golden Boot presented by Audi standings.

The forwards struck for both goals in Seattle's 2-1 win at the LA Galaxy on Saturday, with Chú setting up Morris for a 21st-minute opener before striking himself for a 35th-minute tally that stood as the game-winner. After assisting on all four of Morris's goals in last week's 4-1 victory at SKC , Chú now has one goal and five assists over his team's last two games.

Unstoppable start

Morris has started the 2023 campaign on a full-on tear, with the five-goal outburst over the last two weeks coinciding with his move from the wing to the No. 9 position – a move originally born out of necessity with Ruidíaz (Peru) away on international duty last week and Héber also unavailable with a hamstring injury.

Both Ruidíaz and Héber were back with the squad and available on Saturday, but Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer elected to ride the hot hand and keep Morris up front, with the US international again rewarding the move. After the match, Morris attributed the early-season fireworks to the high-level team soccer Seattle are playing, as well as the work he put in during the offseason to refine his movement in the box.

"I told myself I really wanted to just be goal-hungry this year and work on getting in the box," Morris said. "As a winger, when I was playing out wide, looking to get back to the post and get on the end of service – really focusing on that aspect of my game.

"When I'm playing up front it's just trying to get in the right spots and try to be goal-dangerous. So it's a little bit of a different mindset playing up front. Obviously trying to link up play, help bring other people in as well, but trying to get in spots and try to score easy goals. I think that's the thing: A lot of the goals have been one-touch finishes, and that all comes down to the service."

U22 breakout

Chú's MLS career had gotten off to a slow start following his arrival from Grêmio in his native Brazil on a U22 Initiative contract in 2021, but based on his performance over his last two starts, he's certainly made his case for an increased role.