Leagues Cup: 10 MLS alums to watch on LIGA MX teams

When watching Leagues Cup 2024, odds are MLS fans will spot some familiar names on LIGA MX rosters
Here are 10 MLS alumni who now play south of the border – and could play a big role in this year's World Cup-style tournament.
Before diving in, some honorable mentions:
- Club América winger Brian Rodríguez (LAFC)
- Club América winger Alex Zendejas (FC Dallas)
- Club León striker Jhonder Cádiz (Nashville SC)
- Querétaro striker Aké Loba (Nashville SC)
- Atlético San Luis striker Franck Boli (Portland Timbers)
- CF Pachuca midfielder Javier López (San Jose Earthquakes)
Uriel Antuna - Cruz Azul
The Mexican international winger has found a steady home at Cruz Azul after his much-hyped signing with Manchester City in 2017, which resulted in several short-term loan spells.
His last loan was in 2019 with the LA Galaxy, contributing 6g/5a in 31 regular-season appearances and featuring alongside Zlatan Ibrahimović and Cristian Pavón as the Gs reached the Western Conference Semifinals in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.
Frankie Amaya - Toluca FC
Amaya was picked No. 1 overall in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas by then-expansion side FC Cincinnati. He truly came into his own after his 2021 trade to the New York Red Bulls.
Just last month, the 23-year-old midfielder commanded a seven-figure transfer to Toluca. He has one assist through four appearances.
Francisco Calvo - FC Juárez
The well-traveled Costa Rican center back played for three MLS clubs, first joining Minnesota United FC before their inaugural 2017 season. The next year, Calvo became the club's first-ever player selected to the MLS All-Star Game.
Additional stops with Chicago Fire FC (2019-21) and the San Jose Earthquakes followed before Calvo was transferred to Turkish Süper Lig side Konyaspor midway through the 2022 campaign.
Lucas Cavallini - Club Puebla
The Canadian international striker spent three seasons (2020-22) with Vancouver Whitecaps FC, scoring a personal-best 9g/2a during his final year in MLS while helping the 'Caps win the 2022 Canadian Championship.
Early into his second stint at Puebla, Cavallini has four goals in four games as the LIGA MX Apertura begins.
Cade Cowell - Chivas
The San Jose Earthquakes homegrown enjoyed a stunningly quick rise to the first team, becoming the club's youngest-ever player to start and score a goal in a game.
Cowell matched his rising MLS profile on the international stage, leading the United States in goals during the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup while making his senior international debut that same year. Multiple suitors appeared for the forward before a club-record transfer to Chivas in January.
Jonathan Dos Santos - Club América
A product of FC Barcelona's famed La Masia Academy, alongside older brother Giovani, Jonathan Dos Santos spent nearly a decade playing in LaLiga before reuniting with his sibling at the LA Galaxy in 2017.
A memorable game-winning goal in a 2-1 El Tráfico win over LAFC in May 2021 highlighted his final season with LA. With Club América since 2022, the 34-year-old just helped the LIGA MX All-Stars win both the 2024 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T and the 2024 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target.
Giorgos Giakoumakis - Cruz Azul
Atlanta United's marquee signing ahead of the 2023 season, Giakoumakis more than lived up to expectations by scoring 17g/3a in his debut campaign with the Five Stripes while being named MLS Newcomer of the Year.
Injuries and national team commitments with Greece limited Giakoumakis' impact during Year No. 2. And when Cruz Azul came calling with a reported $10 million offer, Atlanta transferred the striker to the LIGA MX giants in June.
Javier “Chicharito” Hernández - Chivas
Mexico's all-time leading scorer joined the Galaxy in 2020, after a legendary career in Europe with Manchester United, Real Madrid and other top clubs.
He tallied 38g/6a over 74 league appearances, but was limited by injuries. After his contract with LA expired at the end of last season, Chicharito re-joined childhood club Chivas de Guadalajara.
Emanuel Reynoso - Club Tijuana
The Argentine midfielder was arguably the finest No. 10 in MLS during his spell with Minnesota United, with the former Boca Juniors player contributing 22g/33a in 90 games.
However, after several prolonged, unexcused absences from the club, Reynoso was transferred to Club Tijuana last May.
Brandon Vazquez - CF Monterrey
Vazquez rose to stardom at FC Cincinnati, earning MLS Best XI honors in 2022 and helping their 2023 squad lift a Supporters' Shield title.
The USMNT striker posted 26g/12a in 62 regular-season matches with the Orange & Blue, eventually earning a seven-figure transfer to Monterrey in January.