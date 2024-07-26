Leagues Cup: 10 MLS alums to watch on LIGA MX teams

When watching Leagues Cup 2024, odds are MLS fans will spot some familiar names on LIGA MX rosters

Here are 10 MLS alumni who now play south of the border – and could play a big role in this year's World Cup-style tournament.

Uriel Antuna - Cruz Azul

The Mexican international winger has found a steady home at Cruz Azul after his much-hyped signing with Manchester City in 2017, which resulted in several short-term loan spells.

His last loan was in 2019 with the LA Galaxy, contributing 6g/5a in 31 regular-season appearances and featuring alongside Zlatan Ibrahimović and Cristian Pavón as the Gs reached the Western Conference Semifinals in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

Frankie Amaya - Toluca FC

Amaya was picked No. 1 overall in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas by then-expansion side FC Cincinnati. He truly came into his own after his 2021 trade to the New York Red Bulls.

Just last month, the 23-year-old midfielder commanded a seven-figure transfer to Toluca. He has one assist through four appearances.

Francisco Calvo - FC Juárez

The well-traveled Costa Rican center back played for three MLS clubs, first joining Minnesota United FC before their inaugural 2017 season. The next year, Calvo became the club's first-ever player selected to the MLS All-Star Game.

Additional stops with Chicago Fire FC (2019-21) and the San Jose Earthquakes followed before Calvo was transferred to Turkish Süper Lig side Konyaspor midway through the 2022 campaign.

Lucas Cavallini - Club Puebla

The Canadian international striker spent three seasons (2020-22) with Vancouver Whitecaps FC, scoring a personal-best 9g/2a during his final year in MLS while helping the 'Caps win the 2022 Canadian Championship.

Early into his second stint at Puebla, Cavallini has four goals in four games as the LIGA MX Apertura begins.

Cade Cowell - Chivas

The San Jose Earthquakes homegrown enjoyed a stunningly quick rise to the first team, becoming the club's youngest-ever player to start and score a goal in a game.