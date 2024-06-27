New York Red Bulls transfer Frankie Amaya to Toluca

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The New York Red Bulls have transferred midfielder Frankie Amaya to Liga MX side Toluca, the club announced Thursday.

Amaya, 23, was picked No. 1 overall by FC Cincinnati in the 2019 SuperDraft presented by adidas. The former US youth international departs with 9g/14a in 131 matches across Cincy and New York.

"We want to thank Frankie for his commitment to the club since he arrived in 2021," said head of sport Jochen Schneider. "Frankie has been an important member of our team over the last four seasons, and we wish him and his family the best in the next step of his career."

With Amaya's exit, RBNY are expected to bolster their midfield in the Secondary Transfer Window (July 18 to Aug. 14). The position is light beyond homegrowns Daniel Edelman and Peter Stroud, the latter of whom is recovering from ankle surgery.

Amaya could get an MLS reunion this summer, as Toluca are in a Leagues Cup group alongside Sporting Kansas City and Chicago Fire FC.