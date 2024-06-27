Transfer Tracker

New York Red Bulls transfer Frankie Amaya to Toluca

Frankie Amaya - New York Red Bulls - transfer
Jonathan Sigal

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The New York Red Bulls have transferred midfielder Frankie Amaya to Liga MX side Toluca, the club announced Thursday.

Amaya, 23, was picked No. 1 overall by FC Cincinnati in the 2019 SuperDraft presented by adidas. The former US youth international departs with 9g/14a in 131 matches across Cincy and New York.

"We want to thank Frankie for his commitment to the club since he arrived in 2021," said head of sport Jochen Schneider. "Frankie has been an important member of our team over the last four seasons, and we wish him and his family the best in the next step of his career."

With Amaya's exit, RBNY are expected to bolster their midfield in the Secondary Transfer Window (July 18 to Aug. 14). The position is light beyond homegrowns Daniel Edelman and Peter Stroud, the latter of whom is recovering from ankle surgery.

Amaya could get an MLS reunion this summer, as Toluca are in a Leagues Cup group alongside Sporting Kansas City and Chicago Fire FC.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

Jonathan Sigal -
@JonathanSigal
Transfer Tracker New York Red Bulls Frankie Amaya

Related Stories

FC Dallas transfer José Mulato to Serbian team
Colorado Rapids fully acquire Rafael Navarro
Austin FC sign Ukrainian center back Oleksandr Svatok
More News
More News
New York Red Bulls transfer Frankie Amaya to Toluca
Transfer Tracker

New York Red Bulls transfer Frankie Amaya to Toluca
Karol Swiderski returning as Charlotte FC eye attacking reinforcements

Karol Swiderski returning as Charlotte FC eye attacking reinforcements
Canada vs. Chile: How to watch, stream Copa América Group A game

Canada vs. Chile: How to watch, stream Copa América Group A game
Argentina vs. Peru: How to watch, stream Copa América Group A game

Argentina vs. Peru: How to watch, stream Copa América Group A game
New England Revolution forward Tomás Chancalay out for 2024

New England Revolution forward Tomás Chancalay out for 2024
Video
Video
San Jose Earthquakes: What now after Luchi Gonzalez's dismissal?
3:55

San Jose Earthquakes: What now after Luchi Gonzalez's dismissal?
Matt Miazga injury: Will FC Cincinnati swing big in transfer market?
3:25
This is MLS

Matt Miazga injury: Will FC Cincinnati swing big in transfer market?
Toronto FC slide: Can Bernardeschi & Insigne rebound?
1:44
This is MLS

Toronto FC slide: Can Bernardeschi & Insigne rebound?
Portland Timbers: Is Jonathan Rodríguez an "underrated" signing?
2:40
This is MLS

Portland Timbers: Is Jonathan Rodríguez an "underrated" signing?