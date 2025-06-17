LAFC vs. ES Tunis: How to watch, stream Club World Cup match

LAFC meet Tunisian powerhouse ES Tunis on Friday at GEODIS Park, looking to stack points in Group D of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup .

This summer's expanded Club World Cup features 32 teams from six confederations vying for silverware and portions of the unprecedented $1 billion prize pool . The final is set for July 13 at MetLife Stadium.

After this test at Nashville SC 's home stadium, LAFC close out Group D action against Brazilian giant Flamengo on June 24. The top two teams per group reach the knockout phase.

How they qualified: Play-in match winners

Drawn against English Premier League “big six” side Chelsea, LAFC always faced an uphill climb in their Group D opener.

While the Black & lost 2-0 on Monday afternoon, they can take encouragement from the performance. Had Denis Bouanga and David Martínez been sharper in front of goal, they might have even taken a point off the Blues.