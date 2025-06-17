LAFC vs. ES Tunis: How to watch, stream Club World Cup match

LAFC meet Tunisian powerhouse ES Tunis on Friday at GEODIS Park, looking to stack points in Group D of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.
How to watch & stream
When
- Friday, June 20 | 6 pm ET/3 pm PT
Where
- GEODIS Park | Nashville, Tennessee
After this test at Nashville SC's home stadium, LAFC close out Group D action against Brazilian giant Flamengo on June 24. The top two teams per group reach the knockout phase.
This summer's expanded Club World Cup features 32 teams from six confederations vying for silverware and portions of the unprecedented $1 billion prize pool. The final is set for July 13 at MetLife Stadium.
How they qualified: Play-in match winners
Drawn against English Premier League “big six” side Chelsea, LAFC always faced an uphill climb in their Group D opener.
While the Black & lost 2-0 on Monday afternoon, they can take encouragement from the performance. Had Denis Bouanga and David Martínez been sharper in front of goal, they might have even taken a point off the Blues.
Now, Steve Cherundolo’s side will be favored against Tunis. Take care of business and they set up a decisive match against Flamengo next week where a Round-of-16 spot is likely up for grabs.
How they qualified: Best-ranked eligible team in CAF four-year ranking
Tunis also suffered a 2-0 defeat to begin their Club World Cup journey, with goals from Atlanta United alum Luiz Araújo and Giorgian de Arrascaeta handing Flamengo the victory Monday evening.
Looking to avoid another setback, Tunis will hope Algerian international Youcef Belaïli can cause the Black & Gold defense trouble. Tunisian international goalkeeper Bechir Ben Saïd might need another big-time performance, too.
Recognizing their record 34 domestic titles, LAFC certainly won't underestimate Tunis.