Atlanta United's Giorgos Giakoumakis named 2023 MLS Newcomer of the Year

Atlanta United and dominant strikers go hand in hand.

Giorgos Giakoumakis has been named the 2023 MLS Newcomer of the Year, an award recognizing the year’s most impactful new MLS player who has prior professional experience.

The Greek international, signed in February from Scotland’s Celtic FC to ostensibly replace club legend Josef Martínez, tallied 17 goals and three assists in 27 games (1,792 regular-season minutes).

Here are some fast facts about the Designated Player’s debut campaign: