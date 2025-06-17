Chicago Fire FC release stadium renderings, further details

Chicago Fire FC have released renderings of the club's planned $650 million soccer-specific stadium in downtown Chicago, which is expected to open in 2028.
The project will seat 22,000 fans and be entirely privately financed by the club owner and chairman Joe Mansueto. It will anchor The 78, a 62-acre development located along the Chicago River just south of Roosevelt Road.
Additional stadium details
Construction at The 78 is anticipated to begin by the beginning of 2026, with the stadium featuring:
- Brick, steel and glass facade.
- Dedicated supporter section for approximately 2,000 die-hard fans on safe-standing bleachers.
- Best-in-class hospitality spaces, amenities and premium seating options across multiple tiers with 50 suites, more than 500 Loge seats and 3,500 Club seats, including some with access to exclusive clubs-within-clubs.
- Exposed steel canopy over the seating bowl to help enhance the intimacy of Fire matches by directing light and crowd noise back to the pitch.
“I love this city and its architecture,” said Mansueto. “This stadium is adding to Chicago’s iconic skyline, so I want it to look timeless. It will look like it’s always belonged here, but with the modern innovations required for a world-class soccer club.”