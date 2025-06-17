MLS returns to Fanatics Fest NYC in 2025

Fanatics Fest NYC returns for its second edition, which will take place from June 20-22 at the Javits Center.
After hosting more than 70,000 fans across three days during last year's inaugural edition, Fanatics Fest NYC comes back bigger and better in 2025.
Highlights include:
- 500+ A-list athletes
- Larger superstores, autograph zones, and immersive experiences
- A merchandise village that is 3x larger than last year, filled with exclusive apparel drops
- 100+ panels, athlete conversations, live shows, and more
- New Fanatics Games event – 50 athletes + celebs vs. 50 fans for $2M in prizes
- A memorabilia museum with over $200 million worth of trading cards and memorabilia
- Canelo Alvarez vs. Terrence Crawford pre-fight press conference live from Fanatics Fest on June 22
Major League Soccer participated in last year's Fanatics Fest NYC and is set to return in 2025, joining some of the world's most prominent leagues and brands.
Fans in attendance can enjoy special soccer-themed interactive experiences courtesy of FIFA (Goal Scoring) and the English Premier League (Kicking reaction game & trophy photo moment).
Additional interactive experiences include:
- NFL: 40-yard dash
- NBA: Around the world shooting
- MLB: Pitching Accuracy
- NHL: Accuracy Shooting
- WWE: Superstar Entrance & Netflix chair shot
- UFC: Striking Challenge & photo op in the octagon
- Dicks Sporting Goods: Golf simulator, Kids Zone featuring a full field for games
- F1: Racing simulators
- Raising Canes: Sauce pong & free chicken tenders
- Fanatics SportsBook: FanCash games for fans 21+
The event will be headlined some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment, including: Tom Brady, Jay-Z, Derek Jeter, LeBron James, Travis Scott, Kevin Costner, Mark Wahlberg, Kevin Durant, Karl Anthony Towns, Victor Wembanyama, Peyton/Eli Manning, Kevin Hart, Kai Cenat, IShowSpeed, John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Tiffany Stratton, Rhea Ripley, James Haden, Draymond Green, Dwyane Wade, Cooper Flagg, JuJu Watkins, Quavo, Dan Marino, Michael Vick, Joe Montana, Alex Rodriguez, Michael Strahan, Tyreek Hill, CeeDee Lamb, Keegan-Michael Key, Davante Adams, Ryan Clark, Cooper DeJean, Brandon Graham, Brian Dawkins, Nick Foles, Dawn Staley, CC Sabathia, Jorge Posada, Andy Pettitte, Clarence Seedorf, Spike Lee, and many more.
For more information on Fanatics Fest, visit the website here.