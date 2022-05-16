Jackpot hit? Most influential signings from MLS’s Primary Transfer Window

At about the one-third mark of the 2022 MLS season, here are the most impactful additions so far.

There are, perhaps, too many names below. But 28 teams are a lot of teams. And all of those teams made a lot of moves this offseason.

The Greek international was originally signed on a pre-contract agreement for the summer when his Rapid Vienna deal expired, but D.C. paid a reported $400,000 fee to get him here in April rather than for free on July 7. That has quickly proved to be a very, very good decision.

Quite the instant impact in the nation’s capital for Taxi Fountas , with five goals and two assists in five appearances. In his four starts, D.C. have two wins, a draw and seven goals scored. Fountas has scored or assisted all seven goals.

So far, so good. Four goals and three assists (both career bests in MLS already!) plus fifth in MLS in successful pressures in the final third, top 15 in total pressures.

Carranza arrived in a trade from Miami with a purchase option, being made a Young Designated Player in Philly. The Union have consistently found undervalued talent — Kai Wagner , Jose Martinez and Leon Flach for nominal fees, Kacper Przybylko for free — but sources at the club thought Carranza might be the best value of them all if he was as good as they thought he was.

A lot has been written and explained about Julian Carranza ’s situation and why he’s excelling in Philly , but the short version: Carranza was miscast as a winger in Miami and fits perfectly as a defensively elite, pressing center forward in the Union’s 4-4-2 tight diamond.

Acosta has fit well in Cherundolo’s 4-3-3, mostly as a No. 8 with Ilie behind him as a No. 6, who has been the club’s metronome. There were questions of whether Ilie’s legs were gone this offseason when Sporting KC let him leave. They are not gone yet.

LAFC went all-in on intra-league additions this offseason to refresh the squad under new head coach Steve Cherundolo, and it’s been wildly successful so far, atop the Supporters’ Shield standings about a third into the season (7W-2L-2D).

Delgado, surprisingly, is tied for second in chances created from open play for the Galaxy. He’s also first in completed passes. He and Rayan Raveloson have quickly formed a strong midfield partnership.

A handful of teams really wanted Edwards, but he opted for a reunion with Greg Vanney and it’s worked out great. Edwards is tied for third in MLS in assists (5) and is one off from the team lead in chances created from open play. A team with two DPs, an active Mexico international and more in attack. Edwards is second on the team in pressures and tackles as well.

The Galaxy didn’t overlook the domestic market either, signing Raheem Edwards in free agency and acquiring Mark Delgado in a trade.

Albert Rusnak arrived as the biggest free agent from this year’s class, signing as a DP and fitting a bit deeper in midfield with Seattle than with Real Salt Lake . He and Joao Paulo were a press-resistant duo. Jackson Ragen , meanwhile, was integral as a stand in for Yeimar Andrade , making three CCL starts between the quarterfinals and semifinals. His rights had to be acquired from Chicago , so it counts as an addition.

Seattle became the first MLS club to win the Concacaf Champions League. It doesn’t happen without both of these players, simple as that.

Arriaga’s standout quality so far is progressive passing, but he’s been an all-action midfielder in the preferred double-pivot next to Wil Trapp and behind Emanuel Reynoso . At 6-foot-3, he’s a threat in the air, too, ranking in the 99% percentile of headers won per 90 minutes at his position over the last year in MLS).

Honduras international Kervin Arriaga has immediately become a first-choice starter in the Minnesota United midfield. He does a little bit of everything.

He has looked like a completely different player than the one who debuted as Gonzalo Higuain 's backup.

Campana, a one-time Ecuador wonderkid and signing by Premier League side Wolverhampton, is on loan as a U22 Initiative signing by Miami. He has six goals and two assists, a hand in eight of the club’s 11 goals.

Yedlin, a veteran US international, brought quality and experience to a squad with a number of young players in key roles. The club spoke both of his on- and off-field value when he was acquired.

More than a dozen players out and more than a dozen in, Leo Campana and DeAndre Yedlin have been two of the best signings in Inter Miami ’s makeover this offseason.

With Akinola limited in minutes this year due to injury, Jimenez has taken the opportunity with both hands and is tied for second place in the Golden Boot presented by Audi lead with seven goals in 12 matches.

Akinola was supposed to be the guy up top this year with Altidore gone, but the club also added little-known Spanish forward Jesus Jimenez , who had been playing in the Spanish third tier before midtable in the Polish top flight with Gornik Zabrze.

Backup plans at center forward for Toronto FC — not unlike most other teams in a salary-capped MLS — has been difficult. When Jozy Altidore was hurt in the past, the attack struggled until Ayo Akinola stepped up… and promptly began battling injuries of his own.

He’s out for the next four weeks or so with a knee injury, though.

The defender, perfect to play as a right center back in Vanni Sartini’s back three, has excelled in 1v1 defending and ball progression from defense. Blackmon already signed a contract extension with Vancouver as well.

A bright spot amid the Whitecaps slow start, acquiring Tristan Blackmon in a trade for $475,000 GAM from Charlotte during the Expansion Draft is looking like a steal.

There are a ton of other players to pick from as solid additions. Kristijan Kahlina is probably the best choice, They built a team from scratch, after all, but domestic additions of Brandt Bronico and Jaylin Lindsey have been integral starters as Charlotte stay competitive early on. Bronico, who seemed likely to be more of a depth piece, has surpassed expectations.

Though Karol Swiderski ’s scoring touch has gone cold for a couple of weeks, the Poland international center forward has four goals in 11 appearances thus far. With compatriot Kamil Jozwiak breaking into the team and the idea that the team will be more cohesive and stronger over time (like all Expansion sides), it’s a good start.

FC Dallas’ attacking remodeling, both by way of tactics under Nico Estevez and personnel with Ricardo Pepi off to Germany, started with making Jesus Ferreira a traditional No. 9 and bringing in two high-quality wingers. It’s resulted in Ferriera leading MLS Golden Boot Race presented by Audi race with nine goals.

The trio fit quite well together, with Paul Arriola on the right and Alan Velasco on the left. Arriola, acquired for a league-record trade, is 6th in chances created from open play and 8th in expected assists. There are only two players who are ahead of him in both categories: Lucho Acosta and Carles Gil. That’s elite company.

Velasco, meanwhile, is the new club-record signing from Argentina. Conventional wisdom suggests a 19-year-old attacker from another country might take a bit to adjust and start making an impact, but Velasco has fit in quickly with 2g/3a in 604 minutes.