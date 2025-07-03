Obed Vargas: Club World Cup, Griezmann meet-up an "incredible experience"

Already considered one of the brightest young prospects in MLS, Seattle Sounders FC midfielder Obed Vargas saw his stock rise even further at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup .

"We made three mistakes against Atlético and conceded three goals. The same thing happened against Botafogo and PSG. PSG didn't have many chances to score, but when they did, they nailed them, and that was the end of the game. Those are the lessons the Club World Cup taught us and me."

"It was an incredible experience," Vargas said on MLS Español's new Esto es MLS - En Vivo show . "The intensity at which those games were played taught me that every detail counts. Those teams don't give you anything; they 'inject' you when you make a mistake.

Playing against some of the world's top competition, the 19-year-old more than held his own as Seattle faced a trio of powerhouses in Atlético Madrid, Botafogo and Paris-Saint Germain.

"I admire him a lot because he was very loyal to Atlético until he left for Barcelona, ​​and now that he's back, he's once again become that star player for Atlético. I think he should have won the Ballon d'Or in 2018, after the World Cup and the tournament he played with Atlético. I admire him a lot."

"It was an unforgettable moment. [Griezmann] had no obligation to do it, to give me his time and his jersey," Vargas said. "So I'm very grateful to him. He's a player I watched while I was growing up.

After the match, he even swapped jerseys with one of his idols in French national team legend Antoine Griezmann, creating a lifetime memory.

The match against Atlético carried special significance for Vargas, whose fandom for the LaLiga giant dates back to his childhood.

"So, for me, a goal would be to reach one of those leagues. I don't want to aim high and fail. I've learned from the mistakes others have made."

"What I've seen, what I've experienced watching players from MLS or Mexico, is that they've had success in the Netherlands, and in the Portuguese league as well. Some have had success in the Bundesliga," Vargas said of a potential overseas move.

Vargas hopes those moments become a regular occurrence one day, and not a one-off. In other words, he's dreaming of playing on the biggest stage possible after progressing through Seattle's academy.

Beyond that, the Seattle homegrown hopes to assert himself at the international level after making the switch to represent Mexico last year.

While Vargas wasn't on Mexico's roster for the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup, he's eager to earn future call-ups and experience all the sport has to offer.

"I have to keep doing things well; the team has to keep winning. When the team is doing well, the individual players shine," said Vargas, who is preparing for a Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire test vs. the Columbus Crew this weekend (5 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+).

"I think the Club World Cup was a great stage for me, to showcase myself to the big teams in the world, and I do hope they continue to consider me. Everything is in my hands. I have to do things well for my club and for the team to win."