USMNT seek statement result vs. Mexico in Gold Cup final

To make it this far, the US men’s national team were pushed to the limit in knockout-round triumphs over Costa Rica and Guatemala .

“ We owe ’em a little something from October (when the US lost 3-0 to El Tri in a friendly in Guadalajara),” defender Chris Richards told Yahoo! Sports’ Henry Bushnell after Wednesday’s narrow victory over Guatemala in St. Louis, as Mexico dueled and eventually edged Honduras 1-0 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California in the tournament’s other semifinal.

Now they’ll face a challenge multiple orders of magnitude more difficult in Sunday evening’s 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup final: A fired-up, in-form Mexico eager to defend their title against their border rivals on hospitable turf at NRG Stadium in Houston (7 pm ET | FOX, Univision, TUDN).

First taste

Mexico are not only reigning Gold Cup champions, but also possess the 2024-25 Concacaf Nations League title, after the US won the first three editions of that competition. El Tri didn’t even have to beat the Yanks to accomplish that: Thanks to an upset loss to Panama, the US didn’t reach the final.

For a variety of reasons, and for better or worse, plenty of the program’s established stars aren’t part of Mauricio Pochettino’s current group. Sunday’s final will be the first direct experience of the storied rivalry for many among this relatively inexperienced roster. Yet it’s safe to assume all have watched these clashes for many years, and dreamed of taking part.

Perhaps none more so than Diego Luna, the hero of Wednesday’s win and a Mexican-American talent who was eligible to play for both countries before committing his international allegiance to the land of his birth.

“I’m very proud to be Mexican-American, my family’s heritage and stuff like that, my parents,” the Real Salt Lake player explained during a Thursday appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. “But I was born in the United States, I’ve played here all my life, and they’ve given me everything I’ve had, and I’ve been able to perform for them. They’ve given me the opportunity to do what I do and have supported me.