Is age impacting success? MLS’s oldest and youngest squads in 2022

5 median-age MLS squads

Seattle Sounders FC have become a prime example of blending youngsters with cornerstone pieces who are well-established, especially during their 2022 Concacaf Champions League conquest. Look no further than the final's second leg vs. Pumas, when homegrown midfielder Obed Vargas (16) came in for the injured Joao Paulo (31) and didn't miss a beat. Seattle's points per game will likely level out now that they're more focused on the league, it should be noted.