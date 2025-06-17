FIFA Club World Cup: Biggest takeaways from each MLS team's opening game

No wins, two losses, one draw. Doesn’t sound great. Sounds pretty bad, actually – the type of skid that sees a team fall out of Supporters’ Shield contention, or sees a coach land on a slightly warm seat.

I think you’d be doing yourself a disservice if you did that, though. The results are ultimately what matters, of course; I’m not going to argue that. But the way the games played out gives us plenty of data for where these teams stack up on the world stage, what they need to work on going forward and hopefully what’s to come.

It’s also the combined record of the three MLS entrants – Inter Miami CF , Seattle Sounders FC and LAFC – in this inaugural edition of the expanded FIFA Club World Cup after one round of Group Stage games. And if you want to just look at the record, you could argue you’re seeing the tale of three teams out of their depth and over their heads.

In all three games, the MLS team played better ball in the second half than in the first.

Got to drop Avilés for good and go with that 4-2-1-3 with Messi as more of a midfielder. That’s the only way for this team to exert real pitch control.

This is, I think, the path forward for Miami over the rest of this tournament and the rest of this season. Their biggest issues in this game came from the gap between Messi/Suárez and the central midfield duo of Sergio Busquets and Federico Redondo . Tightening that up means both a better rest defense and an attack that isn’t so reliant on Messi to put the ball in the net.

If you want to put numbers to it, it’s the difference between a 4-4-1-1, which is what I’d call Miami’s shape in the first half, and a 4-2-1-3, which is what I’d call what they trotted out in the second.

The bigger adjustment was one I’ve been waiting some time for: Lionel Messi dropped deeper into midfield to get more touches as an orchestrator and playmaker, rather than as just a pure attacker. At the same time, both center forward Luis Suárez and the wingers released a little higher and earlier.

Miami were, I thought, the marginally better team after the half. Getting Tomás Avilés off the field was a big part of that, as the 21-year-old center back continues to be a liability (he was lucky not to see red).

In Inter Miami’s case , I’d call it “much, much, much better ball.” They basically didn’t show up for the first 45 minutes against Al Ahly in the tournament opener on Saturday night, and only through the grace of the soccer gods and an Óscar Ustari blinder – including a saved PK against the Egyptian side’s star winger, Trézéguet, just before the break – did this one stay scoreless.

The Sounders were actually pretty good in the first 45 against the Copa Libertadores champions, Botafogo. And I’ll make the point here that I made on BlueSky:

Botafogo reportedly spent $25 million on new players last week.

Seattle have reportedly spent $40 million on players in their entire history.

When we talk about the financial disparities in the modern game and the mountains MLS teams must climb, we usually think about it in European terms. That misses what’s been happening in Brazil post-COVID, as a new wave of ownership has invested at levels unprecedented in the Americas.

For Botafogo, that doesn’t just mean buying guys on their way back from Europe (like wingers Artur and Matheus Martins), or the best players from elsewhere in Brazil (like Jair, the 20-year-old center back from Santos who opened the scoring), but also shopping in MLS. Over the past four windows, they’ve bought three of the best MLS No. 10s in Jefferson Savarino, Thiago Almada and Santi Rodríguez. Santi had 16g/6a for NYCFC last year; for Botafogo, he is a squad player.

They are, essentially, a team with 15 DPs. And when you’re playing against a team with that kind of firepower, you can’t:

Give them free looks or Fail to take your chances.

Those are the cardinal sins, and the Sounders were guilty of both. A needless Nouhou reaction to Artur’s provocation just before the half-hour mark gifted Botafogo the set piece (off the still-magical left foot of Alex Telles) that Jair headed home. Fifteen minutes later Stefan Frei was stuck in the mud as Igor Jesus made it 2-0 on a header that should have been saved. Concede like that in a tournament like this and you’re cutting your own throat.

“We could not handle Seattle in the second half.”

That’s a quote from Botafogo’s manager Renato Paiva, and his players echoed that thought in the mixed zone: they spent the entire second 45 chasing the game, as Seattle made a more concerted effort to play on the front foot and get the kinds of wide overloads they’ve thrived on. Subbing out Nouhou and Kim Kee-Hee at halftime for Reed Baker-Whiting (clean in possession and dangerous on the overlap, including a 1v1 moment where he broke Vitinho’s ankles) and Jon Bell (reliable covering in behind as the Sounders pushed their line higher) was key, as they gave the home side a little more diversity and unpredictability in attack.

But the real star was Cristian Roldan at d-mid. He was the best player on the field, and I’m not the only one who felt that way, as Paiva mentioned him specifically, while FotMob named him their man of the match. It wasn’t just the goal he scored, but the way he bossed central midfield and tilted the pitch.