Expected goals: Whose playoff hopes are fact or fiction?

With the stretch run in full swing, expected goals is one metric to gauge each club's likelihood of making noise in the Audi 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs – or why they'll end Decision Day with frustration.

For those unfamiliar, xG measures the quality of scoring chances by calculating how likely they are to result in a goal. Every chance is measured on a scale from zero (impossible to score) to one (expected to score every time), with on-field position and phase of play factoring in.