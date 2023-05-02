Expected goals: Who are the biggest underperformers & overperformers in MLS?

Matchday 10 is in the books, providing a large enough sample size to better understand metrics like expected goals (xG) both for teams and players alike.

With data sourced from Opta, we've taken a closer look at the biggest underperformers and overperformers – as measured by xG – to understand who's sharp in front of goal, or maybe benefitting from an ounce of good luck.

For those unfamiliar, xG measures the quality of scoring chances by calculating how likely they are to result in a goal. Every chance is measured on a scale from zero (impossible to score) to one (expected to score every time), with on-field position and phase of play also factored in.