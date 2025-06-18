One night at Pumas: When MLS & Seattle Sounders FC changed forever

Seattle Sounders FC are one of three MLS teams participating in the expanded 2025 FIFA Club World Cup , hitting the global stage against world-class opponents.

“You can certainly feel the altitude,” said midfielder Cristian Roldan . “Walking up the stairs, even at the hotel.”

The Sounders landed in Mexico two days before Leg 1, and players started to feel the effects of being more than 7,000 feet above sea level.

But that meant a difficult away leg would set the tone for the series. Plenty of MLS teams have traveled to Mexico and seen their CCC title hopes upended by an adverse result – especially in a venue like the Estadio Olímpico Universitario, Pumas’ historic ground that sits at soaring heights.

At the time, the final was a home-and-away series – or more accurately for the Sounders, an away-and-home series since they’d earned the right to host the second leg against LIGA MX grande Pumas.

They secured their place by winning the 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup , ending a run of 16 consecutive Mexican clubs that won the competition and becoming the first MLS team to lift the trophy in the modern era.

“I remember in the hotel we saw several fans from Seattle. We had a group of fans that were there that had the same dreams as us,” Lodeiro said. “Those things made you feel a positive energy.”

After training was over, the team watched a different crazy first leg of Champions League series – Manchester City’s 4-3 semifinal win over Real Madrid that would be overturned the next week at the Santiago Bernabéu. Then it was time for what several Sounders said was a difficult night’s sleep – not because of any trickery from Pumas fans, but simply because of the anticipation of what was to come.

"While it’s a beautiful field, the turf itself is very sort of the old style, it’s thick. I’m used to that from Uruguay," Lodeiro expanded. "The feeling when we were working the day before, doing the rondos, taking shots, while I felt the altitude a bit, I was ready and really enjoyed it.”

“Personally, I felt a good energy,” said attacking midfielder Nico Lodeiro . “It was a bit like remembering what it’s like to play in Uruguay. The CU isn’t a modern stadium. The field isn’t either. It’s not like here in MLS or in modern stadiums.

Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer said the club "loves going to Mexico City,” and felt the nostalgia of the many great matches played at a stadium that has hosted Olympic and World Cup contests, as well as a mural of Diego Rivera created using volcanic rock.

Despite, as homegrown midfielder Obed Vargas put it, “feeling the weight of the stadium," several Sounders also found it to be the perfect stage for a final.

“You go underneath the field and then walk up a few steps," he recalled. "Well, it looks like a few steps, but your lungs tell you different.”

Frei still remembers the feeling of walking through the tunnel to the locker room underneath the field.

“Something unique with Champions League is you tend to train in the stadium the day before,” said goalkeeper Stefan Frei . “You get to see the surroundings, get used to it. But you also got a taste of the altitude a little bit.”

After a night of rest, the Sounders were up relatively early to train.

“As the captain, you try to motivate the team,” Lodeiro said. “I was trying to stress to my teammates that we can make history. When you play soccer and dream of achieving big things, well, we’re at the door of making history for the city, the club, MLS, the chance to play in the Club World Cup. A lot of things happen in soccer. 1-0, 2-0 – they’re results that you can turn around.”

The Sounders reached halftime down 1-0, and everyone remembers feeling fine. Schmetzer recalls asking the team to dial up the intensity.

Perhaps realizing Frei knew his tendencies, Dinenno sent the second shot low and to the goalkeeper’s left as the Sounders veteran dove right, and Pumas fans roared as “El Comandante” ran to the stands to celebrate with a salute.

“Top player. We did our homework on PKs. We saw that he liked to go high,” the goalkeeper recalled. “I was super stoked it went high, but obviously they reviewed it and saw that I think I was just barely off the line, which is brutal.”

With the rain continuing to fall, both teams settled into the match with Frei making a pair of decent saves in the 10 minutes before the half-hour mark. In the 33rd minute, however, Pumas forward Juan Ignacio Dinenno was fouled in the box and stepped up to take the penalty. Frei pushed the ball up and over the bar, only for Video Review to signal to the referee that the shot needed to be retaken with Frei off the line.

“It rained quite a lot,” Roldan recalled. “I remember the day of the game it rained a lot, and for some reason, the altitude felt a bit less than normal.”

If evening bacon and eggs were an unwanted surprise, a different surprise was welcome: The weather in Mexico City that night was dreary, with heavy precipitation that reminded players of the skies they see in the Pacific Northwest.

“One little funny thing, the day of the game, we got served basically breakfast for pre-match. Maybe that was part of the mind games. Maybe it was an honest mistake,” said Albert Rusnák , who joined the club ahead of the 2022 season.

Lodeiro won the battle, beating the goalkeeper to his left even as he dove in that direction. After, the two started to chat, with Talavera blowing a kiss at one point in the aftermath.

Lodeiro stepped up for a showdown with Talavera: “I knew Talavera was a great goalkeeper, a penalty stopper who liked penalties. I felt when I was about to strike it that he enjoyed trying to distract you, play a bit of a game.”

Talavera would be further tested by Morris, and in the 73rd minute, the Sounders had a great opportunity. Ruidíaz was in possession and pushed the ball forward in the box. As he ran onto it to cross, Pumas midfielder Sebastian Saucedo slid to try and block it. He did, but unfortunately for the Real Salt Lake academy product, he blocked it with his arm. The VAR sent the referee to check if there had been a foul just before, but the contact was minimal, and the penalty stood.

The Sounders nearly responded instantly, with Roldan setting up a chance for Ruidíaz that led to a stunning save by Pumas goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera. The veteran shot-stopper, who now coaches young Mexican goalkeepers in a youth national team setup overseen by then-Pumas manager Andrés Lillini, was doing everything possible to add a CCC trophy to a cabinet that already included two league titles and a Gold Cup.

“In that moment, the shirt gets a little tighter and some of the players might feel it a little bit, but, again, I had veteran players. Nico and Raúl [Ruidíaz], JP [João Paulo] and Albert and Stef, we’d been in situations where things hadn’t gone our way and I think those experiences helped us in this two-leg series.”

It is fair to say that, while the team’s top tactician had a plan, he was not thinking about the philosophy of soccer at that moment. After conceding a second, Schmetzer’s hope was simply to “survive. It was survival.

“I think that's the beauty of our game and the beauty of that two-legged series. It changes the dynamics, right? But can you go on the front foot now and, without regard, just go for goal? No, because you take the third and this is over, right?” Frei said. “I think a 2-0 is not a good result. 1-0 was, I think, okay. Can you make 2-0 into 2-1 without being careless and making it a 3-0? Those are all the little nuanced things that I think make this sport very unique, very good.

“The second goal is an unbelievable header,” Rusnák said. “I remember it live from the field. It’s like, there is no one to blame. We took a really nice and hard goal to score.”

That may be true in theory, but the near-immediate second-half opener from Dinenno quickly tested how the Sounders would put their captain’s words into practice.

Last-second theatrics

Just as it seemed the Sounders would take a 2-1 loss from the first leg into the second leg at home, Efraín Velarde and Roldan came together in the box late in second-half stoppage time.

“I remember the play so vividly,” Roldan said. “Oftentimes I like to hold the player off while I’m getting the ball. This play in particular, I control it and instead of letting the ball drop, I bring up my knee and get the touch off the quad and get fouled.”

Roldan went to the ground, and at first, Sounders attacker Fredy Montero was shouting at him to get up and help defend what would’ve been Pumas’ final attack. But Roldan screamed to his teammate – and the referee – that the Sounders should have a penalty. VAR intervened, leading to some skeptical moments from the Sounders.

“You see there’s contact, but when he went to VAR, I didn’t expect him to call it,” Morris said.

“There was a lot of doubt because, yes, you’re away from home. You never know what’s going to happen with Concacaf,” Schmetzer said. “I mean, the referee was brave. He saw the call and he gets it. When you watch here in slow motion, you can tell that it’s a penalty. But without VAR? There’s no chance.”

The VAR that had seemed like Seattle’s foe when Frei was called for coming off the line suddenly seemed like an old friend. Lodeiro stepped back up in the 99th minute, again went to Talavera’s left but higher, and converted to finish the match 2-2.

After the celebrations, there were more words between Lodeiro and Talavera – who was on a yellow card – and the night ended with teammates separating their captains from each other.

“When I scored the second penalty, I think I started to say things to Talavera, which led to all the shoving and those things. There’s the adrenaline,” Lodeiro said. “But converting that goal, it felt like it was a victory for us. We took a great result from Mexico.”

Looking back with a much cooler head, Lodeiro called the shoving and name-calling “normal” in that sort of atmosphere. While his teammates had his back, they also understood why Lodeiro was so passionate – and why Pumas were upset enough to risk losing a key player for the second leg.

“I know that's a really frustrating result to be up 2-0, to let that lead slip," Morris said. "These are huge moments and huge games. There’s going to be a lot of emotion on the field. You see it within the coaching staff and the players. It just shows how big of a game it is and how much both teams want to win. If the situation was flipped, I would probably be frustrated, too.

“The tension comes from, I think, knowing that we're going to have to play each other again in not so long.”

Even if the second leg would be just a week later, the charged feeling after the first leg meant it couldn’t come fast enough for Seattle. No one wanted to lose that momentum from the two penalties, especially the stoppage-time spot kick that earned a 2-2 draw in Mexico City.

“I wanted to play the second leg the next day!” Lodeiro noted. “I had the feeling of, let’s play it already, try to wrap the second game up as quickly as possible because we knew we were in good form and had a lot of confidence.”