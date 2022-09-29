Expected goals: Who are MLS's best & worst players in 2022?

With the 2022 campaign winding down, there's now almost a full season's worth of data that paints a pretty clear picture as to the biggest overperformers and underperformers around expected goals.

For context, expected goals (sourced here by Opta) measure the quality of scoring chances by calculating how likely they are to result in a goal. Every chance is measured on a scale from zero (impossible to score) to one (expected to score every time), with on-field position and phase of play also factored in.

With all MLS clubs having played 30-plus games, we crunched the numbers to see what the splits look like for the top-10 most statistically overperforming and underperforming players in 2022 by comparing their actual goal totals against their xG numbers.

xG overperformers - Top 10 players