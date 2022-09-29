Stats & Analytics

Expected goals: Who are MLS's best & worst players in 2022?

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Araujo ATL dribble

With the 2022 campaign winding down, there's now almost a full season's worth of data that paints a pretty clear picture as to the biggest overperformers and underperformers around expected goals.

For context, expected goals (sourced here by Opta) measure the quality of scoring chances by calculating how likely they are to result in a goal. Every chance is measured on a scale from zero (impossible to score) to one (expected to score every time), with on-field position and phase of play also factored in.

With all MLS clubs having played 30-plus games, we crunched the numbers to see what the splits look like for the top-10 most statistically overperforming and underperforming players in 2022 by comparing their actual goal totals against their xG numbers.

xG overperformers - Top 10 players

In terms of xG overperformance, FC Dallas forward Jesús Ferreira and Austin FC midifelder Sebastián Driussi are atop the list.

That's not to take away from their fabulous seasons, mind you. In fact, it's arguably a testament to their ability to finish some lower-quality chances with a higher degree of difficulty.

Player
Goals
Expected Goals
xG Performance
1. Jesús Ferreira (DAL)
18
11.36
+6.64
2. Sebastián Driussi (ATX)
21
14.76
+6.24
3. Gonzalo Higuaín (MIA)
13
7.7
+5.3
4. Jonathan Osorio (TOR)
9
4.28
+4.72
5. Mikael Uhre (PHI)
12
7.74
+4.26
6. Taxi Fountas (DC)
12
8.0
+4.0
7. Dániel Gazdag (PHI)
19
15.03
+3.97
8. Lewis Morgan (RBNY)
14
10.07
+3.93
9. Facundo Torres (ORL)
7
3.4
+3.6
10. Brenner (CIN)
15
11.43
+3.57

xG underperformers - Top 10 players

It's hard to know how much of xG underperformance is due to simple bad luck or wayward finishing.

Either way, Atlanta United winger Luiz Araújo and LA Galaxy winger Kévin Cabral both have plenty of reasons to feel frustrated with scoring four-plus fewer goals than the model suggests.

Player
Goals
Expected Goals
xG Performance
1. Luiz Araujo (ATL)
4
8.82
-4.82
2. Kévin Cabral (LA)
1
5.18
-4.18
3. Jonathan Lewis (COL)
5
8.12
-3.12
4. C.J. Sapong (NSH)
5
8.07
-3.07
5. Bongi Hlongwane (MIN)
2
5.0
-3.0
6. Dom Badji (CIN)
0
2.93
-2.93
7. Santi Rodríguez (NYC)
4
6.84
-2.84
8. Patryk Klimala (RBNY)
5
7.79
-2.79
9. Memo Rodríguez (HOU)
0
2.36
-2.36
10. Jordan Morris (SEA)
7
9.35
-2.35

Most xG generated - Top 10

Nashville SC’s Hany Mukhtar, who’s in the Golden Boot presented by Audi lead, is the runaway leader – no surprise considering he’s directly responsible for nearly 70% of his team’s goals this season (goal or assist).

LA striker Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez is close behind him, hitting 17 goals in back-to-back seasons for the Galaxy.

Player
Goals
Expected Goals
xG Performance
1. Hany Mukhtar (NSH)
23
19.68
+3.32
2. Chicharito (LA)
17
17.4
-0.4
3. Dániel Gazdag (PHI)
19
15.03
+3.97
4. Romell Quioto (MTL)
15
15.03
-0.03
5. Sebastián Driussi (ATX)
21
14.76
+6.24
6. Cristian Arango (LAFC)
16
14.51
+1.49
7. Jeremy Ebobisse (SJ)
16
14.23
+1.77
8. Taty Castellanos (NYC)
13
14.19
-1.19
9. Brandon Vázquez (CIN)
16
14.13
+1.87
10. Julián Carranza (PHI)
14
13.44
+0.56
