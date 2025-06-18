Tani time! Oluwaseyi leads Canada past Honduras in Gold Cup opener

The Canadian men's national team kicked off their 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup campaign in style, winning 6-0 against Honduras in a Group B opener at BC Place.
Niko Sigur got the party started at the home stadium of Vancouver Whitecaps FC with his first international goal, finishing off a quick combination with Jonathan David in the 27th minute.
Tani Oluwaseyi doubled Les Rouges' lead just in first-half stoppage time, firing a left-footed golazo under the crossbar while falling backward. The Minnesota United striker then set up Tajon Buchanan with a clever backheel to make it 3-0 in the 48th minute.
Buchanan added his second goal in the 65th minute before Promise David came off the bench to add a fifth CanMNT goal 10 minutes later and CF Montréal homegrown midfielder Nathan Saliba capped off the rout with his first goal in the 90th minute.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: With high expectations in this year's Gold Cup, Canada got off to a flying start on home soil with an impressive and comfortable win against Honduras. Six current MLS players started, with the Minnesota United duo of Tani Oluwaseyi and Dayne St. Clair coming up with big moments on both sides of the field and Nathan Saliba scoring his first goal as the scene shifts to Houston Dynamo FC's Shell Energy Stadium.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Oluwaseyi's hot form with the Loons carried over to Les Rouges with his stunning strike in first-half stoppage time that proved to be the dagger against Honduras.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: If Oluwaseyi put Honduras on the ropes, Buchanan provided the knockout punch with the former New England Revolution standout scoring a second-half brace.
Next Up
- CAN: Saturday, June 21 vs. Curaçao | 7:00 pm ET | Concacaf Gold Cup
- HON: Saturday, June 21 vs. El Salvador | 10:00 pm ET | Concacaf Gold Cup