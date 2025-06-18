Tani time! Oluwaseyi leads Canada past Honduras in Gold Cup opener

The Canadian men's national team kicked off their 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup campaign in style, winning 6-0 against Honduras in a Group B opener at BC Place.

Niko Sigur got the party started at the home stadium of Vancouver Whitecaps FC with his first international goal, finishing off a quick combination with Jonathan David in the 27th minute.

Tani Oluwaseyi doubled Les Rouges' lead just in first-half stoppage time, firing a left-footed golazo under the crossbar while falling backward. The Minnesota United striker then set up Tajon Buchanan with a clever backheel to make it 3-0 in the 48th minute.

Buchanan added his second goal in the 65th minute before Promise David came off the bench to add a fifth CanMNT goal 10 minutes later and CF Montréal homegrown midfielder Nathan Saliba capped off the rout with his first goal in the 90th minute.

Goals