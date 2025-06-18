Oluwaseyi, Saliba “set the tone” for Canada in Gold Cup opener

VANCOUVER – No question about it, the Canadian men’s national team mean business at the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup .

“It’s always important in the tournament to get off to a good start, and I think we did that very well,” star striker Jonathan David said. “With the World Cup coming next year, there’s a lot of guys that seem so motivated.”

While Tuesday marks the beginning of what Les Rouges hope will see the end of a 25-year trophy drought, it sets a new standard.

“That’s who we want to be. The first game always sets the tone for the tournament... and I think that sets us up well.”

“That was a total team effort. I can't look at one guy and find someone who had an off game; everybody came out with the right mentality,” said assistant coach Mauro Biello, filling in for suspended head coach Jesse Marsch. “We played within our identity and were able to not give them much and score goals.

On Tuesday night, they got off to an emphatic start, thrashing Honduras 6–0 at Vancouver Whitecaps FC ’s BC Place, the same stadium where the CanMNT could play up to four games at the FIFA World Cup 2026 .

Tani Time

With five strikers in the squad, Canada have plenty of options up front. Yet, Oluwaseyi started alongside Jonathan David against Honduras and embraced the opportunity.

While his speed has powered his form to 8g/4a in Minnesota United’s counter-attacking, low-possession system, Oluwaseyi swiftly adapted to Canada’s controlling style and netted his second national team goal, smashing a shot past Edrick Menjivar from a tight angle.

“I’ve gotten to know what the national team requires, so that's always in the back of my mind,” he told reporters post-match.

“Even in Minnesota, in the moments where I do have the ball, I’m just trying to keep the touches clean, trying to do the things that I know that I'll have to do, so every time I come here, I don't have to adjust.”

With the level of competition among Canada’s strikers — and the 13 different goal scorers on the last 14 goals — a standout performance holds great significance with less than a year to go until the World Cup.

“Tani does the dirty work, and he's always working hard, pressing and running. Today he made some very good runs, kept a lot of balls for us, and was rewarded for that,” Jonathan David said of playing alongside the Minnesota standout.