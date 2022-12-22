Insider notebook: Loba & Klich latest, Houston & Orlando shop for attackers

After Ruan’s exit, highly-rated homegrown and US youth international Michael Halliday now has a chance to earn consistent minutes at right back. Halliday, 19, has made 12 MLS appearances over the last two seasons. Orlando are down their starting two fullbacks from 2022, with João Moutinho leaving on a free transfer to sign with Spezia in Italy’s Serie A.

They acquired the No. 2 SuperDraft pick from D.C. United in exchange for right back Ruan , then selected Duke standout Shakur Mohammed and added NCAA leading scorer Duncan McGuire with the No. 6 pick as part of the club’s retool for 2023. Mohammed is a Generation adidas signing, meaning he won’t hit the salary cap.

Orlando have made the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in each of the last three seasons under manager Oscar Pareja. The club also opened a DP spot this winter by re-signing playmaker and captain Mauricio Pereyra to a non-DP deal. That flexibility proved key, especially as the defending US Open Cup champions enter the 2023 Concacaf Champions League in March.

The player is excited about Orlando’s project and wanted to join the club, a sentiment made clear in talks between the parties. Ojeda is a versatile attacker who should play on the left wing, opposite fellow DPs Facundo Torres on the right and Ercan Kara through the center. The fit looks strong between that attacking trio.

Ojeda, 24, had 13g/14a in 45 appearances for Godoy Cruz in 2022. The winger has 32g/21a in 97 career appearances for the club.

Orlando City SC have reached an agreement to sign Argentine winger Martin Ojeda from Primera División side Godoy Cruz. The deal isn’t totally over the line yet but is being finalized. Ojeda would be Orlando’s third Designated Player.

D.C. United are getting closer to a deal to sign Poland international midfielder Mateusz Klich from Leeds United, sources tell MLSsoccer.com.

Verbal agreements have been reached in principle/structure, but nothing is finalized, signed or over the line. D.C. have been close on a deal for Klich for weeks, as initially reported by MLSsoccer.com, and the complicated deal has continued to move forward. Reports in France suggest a move is "95% there."

Leeds manager Jesse Marsch still wants Klich to remain at the Premier League club and said Klich will be available to play in their next EPL match on Wednesday against Manchester City. Starting midfielder and US international captain Tyler Adams is suspended for the clash.

“There has been an inquiry for Mateusz but from all sides, we’re still cautious about thinking that it might be time for him to leave. He’s still been really important here," Marsch said on Thursday, as he hopes to convince Klich to stay. “ … He’s a guy I still very much like and we think he’s still a big part of this team.”

Klich, 32, has 41 caps with Poland and has been at Leeds since 2017, joining when they were in the Championship (England's second division). The hard-working midfielder was an integral part of Leeds' promotion to the Premier League in 2019-20, appearing in 45 of the club's 46 league games as they won the title.

In the Premier League, Klich was a key player in avoiding relegation over the last two seasons, appearing in all but eight of Leeds' 76 matches between 2020-22. With the addition of Adams this summer, Klich hasn't been as involved. He's appeared in 11 league matches, all off the bench. He remains a fan favorite at Elland Road.

D.C. are in the midst of a transformational winter, following a busy summer transfer window after Wayne Rooney took over as head coach in July.