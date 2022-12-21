Transfer Tracker

New York Red Bulls sign homegrown defender Jayden Reid

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

New York Red Bulls logo generic

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The New York Red Bulls have signed homegrown defender Jayden Reid through the 2023 MLS season with options for 2024, 2025 and 2026, the club announced Wednesday.

The 21-year-old recently finished his fourth and final year playing for the University of Connecticut, where he tallied three goals and seven assists in 51 appearances.

"We are pleased to add Jayden [Reid] to our roster and welcome him back to the club,” sporting director Denis Hamlett said in a release. “Jayden [Reid] is a dynamic midfielder and we are excited to see him with us next season.”

Born and raised in Elmont, N.Y., Reid first joined the Red Bulls Academy at the U-12 age group. He becomes the 29th homegrown player in franchise history.

“Jayden [Reid] has previous experience with our Academy and knows our style of play,” said head coach Gerhard Struber. “We are excited to see what he can do during preseason and continue to help him develop.”

