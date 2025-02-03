Houston Dynamo acquire USMNT midfielder Jack McGlynn from Philadelphia Union

Houston Dynamo FC have taken their first big swing of the winter transfer window, acquiring central midfielder Jack McGlynn from the Philadelphia Union for a $2.1 million fee.

Following the trade, the 21-year-old US international now occupies a U22 Initiative roster slot in Houston alongside attackers Ibrahim Aliyu , Nelson Quiñónes and Lawrence Ennali .

The deal utilizes the league's new cash-for-player trade rule , which allows clubs to use out-of-pocket funds to acquire players within MLS without utilizing General Allocation Money (GAM) or other assets. It is the second-ever such trade in league history – and the first involving an MLS homegrown player – after Sporting Kansas City acquired striker Dejan Joveljić from the LA Galaxy .

Philadelphia, who retain a sell-on percentage of any future McGlynn transfer, could receive another $1.3 million if certain performance-based metrics are achieved.

"We expect him to thrive in our possession-oriented style of play, as Jack’s strengths match the attributes that we value in our central midfielders. With over 100 MLS appearances, he is a very proven player to occupy our fourth U22 Initiative spot on the roster. We are excited to welcome Jack to Houston as we push for a successful 20th season."

"Jack is one of the bright, young American talents in both MLS and the US national team player pool, and we look forward to his continued development in Houston," said Houston president of soccer Pat Onstad.

Last year, McGlynn placed No. 3 on the league's annual 22 Under 22 rankings recognizing top up-and-coming talent.

Internationally, McGlynn has one goal in three USMNT appearances. He helped power the United States' quarterfinal runs at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup and 2024 Summer Olympics.

McGlynn was a homegrown standout for Philadelphia from 2021-24. He contributed 7g/13a in 99 regular-season games and was part of the Union's MLS Cup 2022 runner-up team.

Houston are reportedly looking to sign a Designated Player No. 10, further enhancing their midfield alongside McGlynn, Artur , Amine Bassi and Brooklyn Raines .

McGlynn joins a Houston midfield that's replacing two key pieces: Coco Carrasquilla was transferred to LIGA MX side Pumas UNAM for a club-record fee and Héctor Herrera 's 2025 contract option was declined.

Philly's turnover

McGlynn's exit is the latest chapter in Philly's roster evolution. Within the last eight months, striker Julián Carranza (transfer to Feyenoord), midfielder José Martínez (transfer to Corinthians) and center back Jack Elliott (now with Chicago Fire FC) are all key outgoing players.

All the while, Philly parted ways with head coach Jim Curtin after missing the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs. Former St. Louis CITY SC manager Bradley Carnell was hired last month.

The Union's key remaining central midfielders include Venezuelan international Jesús Bueno and Haitian international Danley Jean Jacques. They're reportedly acquiring former Serbian youth international Jovan Lukić as well.

"We want to thank Jack for his dedication and contributions to the team, both on and off the field," said Philadelphia sporting director Ernst Tanner. "Over the past three years, he has been a key part of our midfield, and we are incredibly proud of his growth.