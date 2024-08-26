Philadelphia Union transfer José Martínez to Corinthians

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer
The Philadelphia Union have transferred midfielder José Martínez to Brazilian top-flight side Corinthians, the club announced Monday.
The 30-year-old Venezuelan international departs for reportedly up to $2 million.
Martínez tallied 3g/12a in 108 appearances since his December 2019 arrival from Venezuelan side Zulia FC. He helped win the 2020 MLS Supporters' Shield and was named a 2023 MLS All-Star.
"Jose has played an important role in the club’s success over his five seasons with the Union," sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a statement.
"He has steadily developed while with the Union, becoming incredibly dominant in the midfield and a key asset in the milestones the team has reached. We appreciate his dedication and passion to the team and city, both on and off the field, and wish him all the best in this next chapter."
Martínez's exit leaves fellow Venezuelan international Jesús Bueno and Leon Flach as holding midfield options. Philly also signed Haitian international Danley Jean Jacques this summer.
Philadelphia are 10th in the Eastern Conference standings, one point off the final Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot. They have nine regular-season games left.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant