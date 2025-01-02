Philadelphia Union name Bradley Carnell head coach

The Philadelphia Union have named Bradley Carnell their next head coach, the club announced Thursday.

"His approach emphasizes a high-press style of play while organizing a structured defense. Additionally, he shares the club's vision for developing players. We are confident he will bring a clear sporting philosophy that elevates the team and delivers a competitive season. We look forward to welcoming him to Philadelphia."

"Bradley has the attributes we were looking for in a manager and the experience needed as we commit to getting back to our identity as a team," said sporting director Ernst Tanner. "With knowledge of both MLS and international markets, he is tactically astute and aligned with our sporting strategy.

The 47-year-old South Africa native replaces Jim Curtin, the two-time Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year who was dismissed in November after a decade in charge of the Union.

Carnell arrives with 10 years of professional coaching experience, most recently leading St. Louis CITY SC from their historic 2023 expansion season through last July . He's also served as interim head coach and assistant manager for the New York Red Bulls .

New era

In 2023, Carnell led St. Louis to the Western Conference's No. 1 seed in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs and several expansion-team records. He went 22W-15L-25D in 62 regular-season matches.

During Carnell's interim stint with New York, he steered the club to their 11th straight postseason appearance. Overall, Carnell posted a 6W-3L-5D record.

"I'm honored to be named head coach of the Philadelphia Union, and I would like to thank the Union ownership group and Ernst Tanner for their trust in me," said Carnell, a former defender who played in the German Bundesliga and at the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

"Philadelphia is an amazing city, built on communities of hardworking and passionate people who truly love their soccer. I am excited for this opportunity to build upon an already solid foundation and aim to help raise the Union organization to the next level that our fans and city can be proud of."

Road ahead

Last year, Philadelphia finished 11th in the Eastern Conference and missed the playoffs for the first time in eight seasons. They won just one league match from mid-April to mid-July, contributing to 37 points (9W-15L-10D).