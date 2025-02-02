Sporting Kansas City acquire Dejan Joveljić from LA Galaxy

Additionally, Joveljić has signed a three-year Designated Player contract with Sporting KC through 2027 with an option for 2028.

This new type of deal was introduced in the 2025 MLS roster rule changes , allowing clubs to use out-of-pocket funds to trade for players without utilizing General Allocation Money (GAM) or other assets.

The 25-year-old Serbian international joins Kansas City for a $4 million fee. The transaction is the first cash-for-player trade in MLS history.

MLS Cup pedigree

Joveljić joined LA in 2021, arriving from German Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt as a U22 Initiative signing. He scored 45 goals in 123 all-competition appearances, backing up Javier "Chicharito" Hernández before becoming LA's starting No. 9 in 2024.

Last year, Joveljić scored a team-leading 21 goals in 33 all-competition matches as LA won their league-record sixth MLS Cup. He tallied six times in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs and netted the game-winner in the Galaxy's 2-1 MLS Cup victory over the New York Red Bulls.

Internationally, Joveljić has scored twice in seven appearances for Serbia.

"Dejan has proven himself to be a top striker in our league, and his legacy will be forever etched in Galaxy lore after capping a historic 2024 MLS Playoffs by scoring the game-winning goal in last year's MLS Cup Final," said LA general manager Will Kuntz.