Sporting Kansas City acquire Dejan Joveljić from LA Galaxy

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade
- SKC receive: Dejan Joveljić
- LA receive: $4 million
Sporting Kansas City completed a historic intra-league trade on Saturday, acquiring striker Dejan Joveljić from the LA Galaxy.
The 25-year-old Serbian international joins Kansas City for a $4 million fee. The transaction is the first cash-for-player trade in MLS history.
This new type of deal was introduced in the 2025 MLS roster rule changes, allowing clubs to use out-of-pocket funds to trade for players without utilizing General Allocation Money (GAM) or other assets.
Additionally, Joveljić has signed a three-year Designated Player contract with Sporting KC through 2027 with an option for 2028.
MLS Cup pedigree
Joveljić joined LA in 2021, arriving from German Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt as a U22 Initiative signing. He scored 45 goals in 123 all-competition appearances, backing up Javier "Chicharito" Hernández before becoming LA's starting No. 9 in 2024.
Last year, Joveljić scored a team-leading 21 goals in 33 all-competition matches as LA won their league-record sixth MLS Cup. He tallied six times in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs and netted the game-winner in the Galaxy's 2-1 MLS Cup victory over the New York Red Bulls.
Internationally, Joveljić has scored twice in seven appearances for Serbia.
"Dejan has proven himself to be a top striker in our league, and his legacy will be forever etched in Galaxy lore after capping a historic 2024 MLS Playoffs by scoring the game-winning goal in last year's MLS Cup Final," said LA general manager Will Kuntz.
" … The entire LA Galaxy organization would like to offer its sincerest thanks to Dejan for his legendary contributions to the club, and we wish him and his family success as they embark on a new chapter in their lives."
Attacking reinforcements
At Sporting KC, Joveljić replaces Alan Pulido after the DP striker was transferred to LIGA MX side Chivas this winter. He joins William Agada in SKC's depth No. 9 chart, with the club reportedly soon acquiring Manu García from Greek top-flight side Aris Thessaloniki as a DP No. 10.
Joveljić will aim to boost Kansas City's attack. Last year, they scored 51 goals and missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs upon finishing 13th in the Western Conference.
More for LA?
Joveljić is the third outgoing starter from the Galaxy's MLS Cup 2024-winning side, following midfielders Gastón Brugman (trade to Nashville SC) and Mark Delgado (trade to LAFC).
Joveljić's departure leaves a sizable hole atop LA's high-flying attack, which includes German midfielder Marco Reus and DP wingers Joseph Paintsil and Gabriel Pec. Star playmaker Riqui Puig is recovering from a torn ACL.
New year
Sporting KC open their 2025 MLS campaign on Feb. 22 at Austin FC (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass), while LA begin their title defense on Feb. 23 by hosting expansion side San Diego FC (7 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
Both clubs will compete in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup.
