Grading every MLS team's 2024 Secondary Transfer Window

But the big moves are done. So let’s dive in (we’ll go in order of points per game) and give some grades:

Bear in mind that free-agent signings can still be made until September 13, which is the Roster Freeze Date. And there will be a couple (there always are).

And with that, the MLS Secondary Transfer Window closed and it is nearly time for the 2024 regular-season stretch run. So let’s look at how all 29 teams – several of whom did nothing – conducted business this summer.

Keep in mind Miami are still in talks to move Diego Gómez to Premier League side Brighton. If he leaves this month instead of in January, I’d consider knocking this grade down a bit. I don’t think he’s quite irreplaceable, but selling him – even for a record fee – makes this team less likely to win trophies. And that’s the name of the game, right?

Miami needed to get a prime-aged center back who could dictate the game with the ball a bit, and Martínez fits the bill. The River Plate loanee's comfort in creating tempo will allow the Herons to do more than outscore opponents; they’ll be more apt to dominate them positionally and pull them apart, pass by pass from back to front.

Could LAFC have made this an A+ by bringing in Antoine Griezman? Yes. If they go trophyless this year, will fans be right to point to that as a missed opportunity? Also yes.

I have zero questions about Giroud ’s fit, and O’Brien is a valuable depth piece. Getting extra allocation cash for the Fall sale to Barcelona is more of the clever roster arbitrage that John Thorrington’s proved to be so good at.

LAFC are now deep and flexible basically everywhere. And they’ve already shown as much in Leagues Cup , as manager Steve Cherundolo has had them flip into more of a 5-4-1 that can dominate possession (as they did for the first 35 minutes vs. San Jose ) or hit on the counter (as they did for the rest of that game).

So there’s a good chance Gioacchini blows expectations out of the water and becomes a mainstay. I don’t think it’s the likeliest outcome, but it’s on the board and was a low-risk gambit.

But he finished things off by taking a swing on Gioacchini , which I actually quite like. The fringe US international is underwhelming as a DP No. 9 for a team with title hopes, but he’s an excellent defensive forward with good hold-up play. By the way, he’s never played with chance creators like Lucho Acosta and Luca Orellano .

Awaziem has had a tough go of it to start his MLS career, but I trust he’ll be a long-term fit, and Boupendza is finally, mercifully, gone. If Chris Albright had made only those two moves this window, it would’ve been job well done.

I wish LA had added a similarly experienced central midfielder, where they remain a bit thin. If they’d done that, it would’ve been an A+ window.

Reus is perfect for a Galaxy attack that was already one of the league’s best. He can play anywhere across the “3” line of Greg Vanney’s 4-2-3-1, and even give some minutes as a false 9 if necessary. And because the Galaxy are so deep and dynamic in attack, the 35-year-old German does not have to go out there and burn himself into ash playing 90 minutes every week.

Certain markets have built-in advantages when it comes to attracting high-level talent. LA is one of those markets – just ask LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, Matt Stafford or Shohei Ohtani. Or, up the road a bit from Carson, Hugo Lloris .

I think this is the best team in the league. They may now be the deepest as well.

That, though, can be the only knock on Issa Tall’s work this window. Getting Jones is a coup, and in the long run, getting Jackson could be as well. Herrera , meanwhile, makes a ton of sense to bring in on loan.

Personally, I’m fine with letting Sean Zawadzki , Alexandru Matan and Chambost fight to the death for the job. But I would understand if someone wanted to dock the Crew a bit for not going out there and buying a DP-level replacement.

How you feel about this window – basically whether it was an A- or an A+ – probably depends upon how you feel about the Crew ’s approach to replacing Morris , who was sold for $4 million to Middlesbrough of the English Championship.

Longer term, there’s no denying this was a landmark window for RSL. They’re part of the global transfer market for real now, which was a necessary step for the club.

If none of the guys on the roster can give, say, 75% of what Gómez has, then this team actually comes out of the window a little bit further from title contention, rather than closer to it. That's unless Gonçalves is an MVP-caliber No. 10, in which case this is an A+ window. Period.

I wavered between giving RSL an A and an A+, eventually settling on the former because it’s just not clear yet how effectively they’re going to replace Gómez , who spent the first two-thirds of the season producing at a Best XI-caliber clip.

This team’s a piece away from contention. As it stands, they seem destined to flame out in the playoffs once again due to a lack of firepower:

Red Bull fans are massively disappointed in their team’s inability to bring in a high-level No. 9 – either a DP or a U22 signing – and they’re right to be.

From natural strikers: 2021-2024 non-pk goals per 90. 21: 0.22npg/90 22: 0.25npg/90 23: 0.24npg/90 24: 0.25npg/90 Overall: 0.24npg/90 over 3.5 seasons The New York Red Bulls have been embarrassing their fans and eroding any faith people still have. Hard slog rest of way #rbny

They’re set up well for the long run, but also they’re a little further from title contention than they were entering the window. I don’t think Rapids fans are too disappointed – most of them feel like they’re already playing with house money, given how well the season’s gone. But from a competitive perspective, it’s a slight bummer.

Great work turning a SuperDraft pick into a record outbound fee for an MLS center back. Good and necessary work in exercising the purchase option on Navarro , who’s been good-to-excellent on both sides of the ball this year.

The ‘Caps have been a high-level attacking piece short time after time after time against the best teams over the past few years, and we saw it again in Leagues Cup vs. Pumas.

For the past 12 months, we’ve praised Houston ’s backline and midfield and said they’re simply an injection of high-level attacking talent away from being one of the handful of best teams in MLS.

I don’t think anybody else in the league did as much to help their chances of winning a trophy this year, a disappointing end to that Toluca match or not.

Meanwhile, Ennali looks the part of a match-winner (a chaotic one so far, but the talent’s obviously there).

But there’s still a gap between this team and the true contenders, and the front office did nothing tangible this summer to close it.

And look, NYCFC might actually benefit here. There’s value in clarifying the depth chart, and it’s pretty clear Julián Fernández , for one, was pretty juiced vs. Tigres.

They obviously had to do something with Magno , who clearly wasn't going to break into Nick Cushing’s plans. Loan him to Brazilian giants where he can gas up his transfer value? Makes sense to me (even though I’d have loved it if they’d found a loan taker for him within MLS).

That said, I think the vibes in the fanbase would’ve been helped immensely by a U22 signing. I’m not usually a proponent of vibes-based signings, and there’s a deeeeeecent chance Seattle needed to keep that U22 slot open to negotiate-and-extend Obed Vargas .

If the Sounders ascend to the ranks of MLS’s elite down the stretch here, it was always going to have more to do with Pedro de la Vega ’s health than any signing they could’ve made this summer. This isn’t a Red Bulls or Whitecaps type of situation.

They also seem short of the top-end quality necessary to win a trophy. So I don’t blame the fans who feel… whelmed. It was a whelming window for this team.

This team is deeper and more balanced than they were entering the window. That is good.

Swiderski gets to duke it out with Patrick Agyemang for the starting job up top, while Ream will presumably do the same along the backline – which has been arguably the best in the league this year.

Ultimately, Biel looks like a fine third choice, and Charlotte did well to get him in at the last minute on loan. A true playmaker was the one piece they needed, and they got it. Can’t knock them too much.

Charlotte got better this window. But they didn’t get as much better as we all thought they would, when it looked like 25-year-old Feyenoord No. 10 Calvin Stengs was moving to the Queen City. And then when it wasn’t Stengs, it looked like it would be Miguel Almirón for a hot minute.

This team will now have pretty clean books heading into next year, and the ability to go out and get a DP No. 6 if Father Time does eventually run down Diego Chara .

So Ned Grabavoy et al did the smart thing and looked for young guys with potential along the backline (Kiwi folks I speak with rate Surman very highly) and a high-upside reclamation project in Toye .

It became clear around late May that no, the Timbers should not go out into the transfer market and spend big on a new No. 9. That's because Felipe Mora is fit again, excellent again and has unquestionable chemistry with the rest of the attack – which is composed of guys who fit together almost perfectly.

While this window didn’t move Orlando closer to a trophy of any sort this year – I’d have liked to see them find a U22 Initiative center back – it put them in a better position heading into next year. Not bad.

In the meantime, the kid gets paid and the chance to win his starting job back down the stretch.

Orlando City ’s front office have firmly stated they have no intention of selling McGuire , and I firmly believe that this deal was done so that they can negotiate from a position of strength when selling McGuire this winter.

Anyway, they’re a more talented team now, I think. Let’s hope the old pieces and the new fit together snugly in a formation that makes sense.

But I have a feeling things aren’t going to be that simple. And I am frankly worried that the likes of Yeboah and Shashoua were signed to play over guys like Tani and Bongi rather than alongside them.

So it’s a C+, and potentially more, if manager Eric Ramsay gets Pereyra and Yeboah onto the field with holdovers Robin Lod , Tani Oluwaseyi and Bongi Hlongwane . Those guys seem to all fit together in a 4-2-3-1 (push Lod back to the No. 8, which is probably his best position anyway) and just let ‘er rip.

The argument for giving Minnesota more than a C is they needed both a back-to-front talent infusion and a new roster-building direction. And they got both.

The argument for giving Minnesota less than a C is they needed, more than anything, a high-level No. 6. And they did not get one.

Lots more needs to be done in the winter, but this roster’s better than it was two months ago.

Any high-level juice they get from here on out will/should be via the return to health of both Alan Velasco and Jesús Ferreira . Both guys should be back soon.

Dallas ’s hands were tied pretty snugly given their roster make-up and all the injuries they’re dealing with. Considering that, I think they did pretty well to bring in two guys who could, potentially, be starters down the stretch. At the very least, they should eat up some innings.

Overall… to me, it’s ominous that manager John Herdman has this team scrapping for their playoff life, but still got almost zero help during the summer window. Given the man who hired Herdman (Bill Manning) was recently dismissed, and things have been shuffled at/near the top of parent org MLSE, it’s not hard to imagine more changes are coming if things don’t go right down the stretch.

Getting $1.3m for a homegrown kid who’s never married production to potential is good in a vacuum. In a bigger picture, Marshall-Rutty is a kid they thought they’d sell for eight figures at some point. So what the move really represents is the breakdown of TFC ’s pipeline from the academy to the first team. Somewhere along the way, they are failing to do what’s necessary to turn talented kids into quality soccer players.

EDIT: Atlanta traded for an international roster slot. So it sure seems they could sign someone on a free.

I don’t blame the fans for being mad, though. I think they’re right to be, at least a little bit.

So Atlanta will still have that money to spend in the winter. They’ll also have two open U22 slots to fill, and potentially two DP slots as well. And a new coach. And a new direction.

But you know what’s worse than striking out on all your big targets? Striking out on all your big targets, and then making a long-term panic signing you’re not sure about just because you’ve got $35 million burning a hole in your pocket. That could sink you for another half-decade or longer.

Then they reportedly struck out on every big signing they had lined up. And look, I understand why fans are upset by that. Hell, I’m a neutral and I’m upset by it, too.

Atlanta had a record summer in terms of incoming transfer fees. And they went out and got their top target ( Miranchuk ) at the No. 10.

This has turned into a pretty busy and pretty good summer so far, and the Union have some clarity going forward. It’s not great, but it’s better than the alternative.

Tai Baribo has given this season a silver lining. Selling Jack McGlynn this summer would coat that silver lining in gold, and continued development from the brothers Sullivan would perhaps layer some platinum over all that.

Obviously, there was no more keeping this group together. Carranza’s already gone for less than Philly could’ve gotten last year – I don’t blame them for holding onto him since they really were trying to win stuff this season – and now it looks like Martínez will be out the door next. Getting anything for a 30-year-old d-mid who’s lost a step is good work, especially when you have multiple options on the roster to replace him.

The rest of this summer is just a case of Montréal doing what they should do: getting younger and doubling down on their developmental pathway. And it seems like there are more veteran departures to come:

I’d give them an A if they weren’t about to sell Choinière , who’s one of the club’s biggest and best developmental success stories. I am consoling myself about his departure by imagining it’s all in service of getting Nathan Saliba into the starting XI on a week-to-week basis.

Laurent Courtois was asked by local media about forward Josef Martinez today: "There is a big gap between the man with whom I had a discussion before his signing and the man now. I trust the player before he betrays me." Translated from French. pic.twitter.com/YJ5hm985si

This team’s set to have a mountain of cap room and a lot of good young players next year. There are worse places to be.

So it really does look like any year-over-year improvement’s going to have to come from signing youngsters who can perform at a high level. New coach B.J. Callaghan’s got some work to do.

Things probably won’t get much better in the winter as, unless there’s a buy-out, this team’s committed to the 3 DPs/3 U22s pathway through 2025. And given the number of large contracts handed out to the veteran core of this roster, there’s just not much wiggle room for new signings or trades.

I’m not sure any team in the league has a more obvious need – ball progression through central midfield. And I guess it’s gonna fall on Yazbek to provide it the rest of the season even though the ‘Yotes still have another U22 slot open.

The way he conducted business this summer suggests he felt that was a more attractive option than throwing resources at a late-season playoff push.

There’s a chance D.C. got two long-term starters this window, which isn’t bad. And given the way this team’s rosters are lined up, CSO Ally Mackay has the chance to come into 2025 with an almost entirely new team.

Chicago’s cap situation is still not great, but if they can manage a parting of the ways with Gastón Giménez this winter, they’d find themselves with two open DP slots; a great academy; a number of good, young players on long-term contracts; a number or guys in their prime on fair deals ( Hugo Cuypers , Kellyn Acosta , Andrew Gutman , Carlos Terán , Maren Haile-Selassie ); and an owner who’s always been willing to spend.

Fire fans got the news they were hoping for when CSO Georg Heitz announced, earlier this week , that he’s stepping down at the end of the year. And further good news was piled on top of that when the club parted ways with Shaqiri and then didn’t immediately make another ill-advised signing.

I would wager this offseason’s teardown will be extensive (the Revs have a lot of guys who are entering option years). But between the guys they brought in this window and holdovers like Carles Gil and Giacomo Vrioni , it seems like they’ve got a decent foundation for the next era in place.

Langoni probably starts on the wing for the rest of the season. Yusuf almost certainly does at d-mid.

The Revs finally realized whatever magic Bruce Arena worked on this roster left with him and committed to the rebuild. Jones ’ departure opens up playing time for young Peyton Miller , while Parker probably slots into the XI this year, but sees his salary come off the books this winter.

Either way, massive changes are coming this winter. Though maybe not quite so many as this team needs.

If Fernández turns into a starting CB for the next half-decade (and his C.V. says that’s a very plausible outcome), this will be remembered as a successful transfer window. If not, it will be remembered as a wasted summer in which Sporting ’s braintrust pushed off the inevitable.

Significant moves:

Signed playmaker Marcel Hartel on a free

Signed forward Cedric Teuchert on a free

Acquired center forward Simon Becher on loan

Acquired left back Jannes Horn on loan

Bought d-mid Jake Girdwood-Reich for a reported $850k

Traded CB Tim Parker and $600k in allocation cash for CB Henry Kessler

Traded attacking midfielder Aziel Jackson for up to $900k in allocation cash

Sold LB Nikolas Dyhr for a reported $400k

Traded forward Sam Adeniran to the Union for up to $450k in allocation cash

Sold winger Isak Jensen for an undisclosed fee

Sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel had to scramble after the bill came due on last year’s overperformance. Gone were the platitudes about a “designated team” and in have come actual Designated Players – guys who can bring the necessary final-third quality to create chances both with and without the ball.

So far, so good. Especially since the unheralded Becher has looked every bit a starting No. 9 of the sort who can help open up space for the other new guys, Hartel and Teuchert, as well as holdovers like Indiana Vassilev and Eduard Löwen.

If Kessler wins a starting job in central defense and Horn wins the starting job at left back – and both guys should be able to – we’re talking about five new starters in one window. Six if Girdwood-Reich gets himself a job at either the 6 or next to Kessler in central defense.