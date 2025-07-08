Portland Timbers forward Jonathan Rodríguez suffers season-ending injury

Portland Timbers forward Jonathan Rodríguez will miss the remainder of the 2025 season after undergoing a successful cartilage restoration surgery on his right knee, the club announced Tuesday.
The Designated Player was limited to 1g/1a in six substitute appearances this year.
Rodríguez joined the Timbers in March 2024 from LIGA MX powerhouse Club América and tallied 16g/7a in 29 matches, helping fuel an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs return.
"Jonathan is an extremely important player for us, and his absence is significant," said general manager Ned Grabavoy. "This has been a challenging period in his career, but he is an outstanding professional and our club will do everything to support him with his recovery.
"Other players have stepped up and played important roles while he has been sidelined, and we are confident they will continue to do so."
In the 32-year-old Uruguayan's absence, Portland have taken a by-committee approach in the attack. MLS All-Star and DP midfielder David Da Costa has a team-leading eight assists (plus three goals), while winger Antony has a team-best six goals alongside seven assists.
Should the Timbers look to enhance their attack, the MLS Secondary Transfer Window runs from July 24 to Aug. 21. Clubs can sign players before then, but they're not eligible for selection until the window opens.
Portland are fourth in the Western Conference with 33 points (9W-5L-6D record). This is their second season under head coach Phil Neville.