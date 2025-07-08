Portland Timbers forward Jonathan Rodríguez suffers season-ending injury

Portland Timbers forward Jonathan Rodríguez will miss the remainder of the 2025 season after undergoing a successful cartilage restoration surgery on his right knee, the club announced Tuesday.

The Designated Player was limited to 1g/1a in six substitute appearances this year.

Rodríguez joined the Timbers in March 2024 from LIGA MX powerhouse Club América and tallied 16g/7a in 29 matches, helping fuel an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs return.

"Jonathan is an extremely important player for us, and his absence is significant," said general manager Ned Grabavoy. "This has been a challenging period in his career, but he is an outstanding professional and our club will do everything to support him with his recovery.