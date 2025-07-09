Brandon Vazquez: Austin FC star suffers injury in US Open Cup

Vazquez crumbled to the pitch when his right foot planted awkwardly on a stepover, and appeared to break out in tears as he was stretchered off the field in the 72nd minute and replaced by Žan Kolmanič .

The 26-year-old USMNT striker is in his debut season with Austin, posting 9g/1a across all competitions since arriving from LIGA MX's CF Monterrey for a then-club-record fee. Four of those goals have come in the USOC, including a 65th-minute penalty kick strike that leveled the score for Verde & Black in their eventual 4-2 PK shootout win at PayPal Park.

Vazquez was named to the 2025 MLS All-Star roster as one of two Austin FC representatives - along with goalkeeper Brad Stuver - for the marquee summer event that will take place at their home venue of Q2 Stadium on July 23 (9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).