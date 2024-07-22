Transfer Tracker

Nashville SC sign midfielder Patrick Yazbek

MLSsoccer staff

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Nashville SC have acquired midfielder Patrick Yazbek from Norwegian top-flight side Viking FK, the club announced Monday.

The 22-year-old Australian international will occupy a U22 Initiative roster spot.

"Patrick is a progressive midfielder who helps create scoring chances out of midfield with his robust and dynamic link-up play," general manager Mike Jacobs said in a release.

"His experiences with the Australian national team as well as playing in the top division in Norway at such a young age have already demonstrated unique attributes that should translate here in Major League Soccer."

Yazbek arrives with 4g/10a in 95 appearances spread across boyhood side Sydney FC and Viking. He debuted for Australia's senior team last March in a World Cup qualifier vs. Lebanon.

Yazbek adds depth to a Nashville midfield group that features Dru Yearwood, Sean Davis, Aníbal Godoy, Brian Anunga and Amar Sejdić.

The club will soon be led by head coach B.J. Callaghan, a former US men's national team and Philadelphia Union assistant who will take over after Gary Smith's exit.

Nashville have made the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs every year since joining MLS as a 2020 expansion team. They're currently 12th in the Eastern Conference.

READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker presented by Avant

National Writer: Charles Boehm

Voices: Jon Arnold

National Writer: Charles Boehm

Player of the Matchday

Voices: Jon Arnold

1:00

5:01
Instant Replay

0:24

0:47
Best Skills of the Matchday

