Nashville SC & Philadelphia Union players fined after mass confrontation

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued the following rulings after Matchday 22 of the 2025 season.
Nashville-Philadelphia warnings, fines
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Nashville SC and the Philadelphia Union in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy in the 63rd minute of their match on July 5.
Both Nashville and Philadelphia violated the policy for the first time this season, and an Official Warning has been issued to Nashville SC and head coach B.J. Callaghan, as well as the Philadelphia Union and head coach Bradley Carnell.
Due to their roles in the mass confrontation, Nashville SC defender Jeisson Palacios and midfielders Hany Mukhtar and Patrick Yazbek, and Philadelphia defenders Kai Wagner and Olivier Mbaizo and midfielder Indiana Vassilev have been issued an undisclosed fine for inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation.
Pérez fined
Nashville SC forward Jonathan Pérez has been fined an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 63rd minute of Nashville’s match against Philadelphia on July 5.
Jones fined
San Jose Earthquakes defender DeJuan Jones has been fined an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 64th minute of San Jose’s match against the New York Red Bulls on July 5.