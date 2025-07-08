Giorgio Chiellini joins LAFC ownership group

"That is why, last year, I expressed my desire to become an owner, and now I’m proud to continue this journey and give my support to a project I deeply believe in.”

“Joining the LAFC ownership group is a great honor for me,” Chiellini said. “When I arrived here three years ago as a player, I immediately felt that there was something special about this club. It is an ambitious organization, built by extraordinary people and supported by a community that truly makes you feel at home.

Most recently, Chiellini served as a player development coach at LAFC during the 2024 season, working with the first team staff to assist in player growth.

Chiellini, considered one of the game’s best-ever center backs, spent the final year and a half of his acclaimed 22-year career with the Black & Gold, winning a 2022 MLS Cup-Supporters’ Shield double and reaching another MLS Cup as well as the Concacaf Champions Cup final during his farewell 2023 season.

Chiellini built the bulk of his legacy over a remarkable 18-year stint at Juventus, winning nine consecutive Italian Serie A titles (2011-20) with La Vecchia Signora. A three-time Serie A Defender of the Year, his 561 appearances across all competitions for Juventus rank third all-time at the club behind goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon and forward Alessandro Del Piero.

Capped 117 times by Italy, he won the 2020 European Championship with Azzurri while being named Defender of the Tournament. He also appeared at the 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cups.

“We are thankful to have the opportunity for Giorgio to continue his legacy with LAFC as a member of our ownership group,” said LAFC lead managing owner Bennett Rosenthal.

“Giorgio has always brought tremendous leadership, professionalism and character everywhere he goes, and his values perfectly align with the long-term vision we have for LAFC. We are grateful to have Giorgio as our friend and now partner.”