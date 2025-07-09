US Open Cup: Minnesota United, Austin FC advance to semifinals

The first two 2025 US Open Cup semifinalists emerged Tuesday night, with Minnesota United FC and Austin FC earning their spot in the tournament's last four.
Four more MLS clubs will complete the quarterfinal bracket on Wednesday, as the tournament that rewards a 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup spot, prize money and silverware moves closer to the Oct. 1 final.
Minnesota United FC 3, Chicago Fire FC 1
Kelvin Yeboah scored an extra-time brace as Minnesota United rallied for a 3-1 victory over 10-man Chicago Fire FC at Allianz Field.
Chicago, despite going down a man on an Omar González red card, took the lead in the 25th minute on Brian Gutiérrez's penalty kick goal.
But Robin Lod equalized for the hosts shortly after the break, setting up Yeboah's heroics in extra time that sent the Loons into the semifinals.
Goals
San Jose Earthquakes 2(2), Austin FC 2(4)
Austin FC rallied twice to force extra time and eventually top the San Jose Earthquakes 4-2 in penalty kicks after playing to a 2-2 draw.
Brad Stuver made two PK saves while the Verde & Black went a perfect four-for-four from the spot, with Owen Wolff's decisive strike sending Austin to their first-ever USOC semifinal.
The lone negative on the night was Brandon Vazquez, who left the game on a stretcher shortly after canceling out Chicho Arango's sensational opener with a 65th-minute penalty-kick goal.