US Open Cup: Minnesota United, Austin FC advance to semifinals

The first two 2025 US Open Cup semifinalists emerged Tuesday night, with Minnesota United FC and Austin FC earning their spot in the tournament's last four.

Four more MLS clubs will complete the quarterfinal bracket on Wednesday, as the tournament that rewards a 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup spot, prize money and silverware moves closer to the Oct. 1 final.

Minnesota United FC 3, Chicago Fire FC 1

Kelvin Yeboah scored an extra-time brace as Minnesota United rallied for a 3-1 victory over 10-man Chicago Fire FC at Allianz Field.

Chicago, despite going down a man on an Omar González red card, took the lead in the 25th minute on Brian Gutiérrez's penalty kick goal.

But Robin Lod equalized for the hosts shortly after the break, setting up Yeboah's heroics in extra time that sent the Loons into the semifinals.

