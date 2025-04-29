Deadline Day: Which clubs made the biggest moves?

Deadline Day for the MLS Primary Transfer Window has come and gone, and as usual, it was chock-full of news.
Here's a recap of the notable moves before the window shut on April 23, from the major blockbusters to the more under-the-radar maneuvering.
As a quick reminder, the MLS Secondary Transfer Window runs from July 24 to August 21. Summer signing season is already on the horizon.
Incoming player
- Robert Taylor: Famous for his 2023 Leagues Cup exploits alongside Lionel Messi, the 30-year-old Finnish international joins from Inter Miami for up to $750k GAM.
Austin spent big this winter after offloading Sebastián Driussi, breaking their club-record transfer fee twice in three weeks by acquiring USMNT striker Brandon Vazquez and Albanian winger Myrto Uzuni. The pair complete a DP attacking trio alongside previous club-record signing Osman Bukari. Now, an experienced veteran in Taylor joins their attacking ranks.
Incoming players
- Aliyu Ibrahim: Retaining his U22 Initiative roster spot, Houston received up to $1.2 million plus a sell-on percentage for the dynamic forward.
- Dániel Gazdag: In a blockbuster trade worth up to $4.5 million (although not technically a deadline-day addition), the Union's all-time leading goalscorer was made the Crew's newest DP.
The Crew have continued to retool their already-potent attack, adding key pieces in Ibrahim and Gazdag to supplement the formidable duo of Diego Rossi and Jacen Russell-Rowe.
Incoming players
- Frankie Amaya: The former No. 1 overall MLS SuperDraft pick joins on loan from LIGA MX side Deportivo Toluca FC for the remainder of the 2025 season, solidifying the Black & Gold midfield.
- Ryan Raposo: Adding further MLS experience, the 26-year-old former Canadian youth international brings familiarity after five seasons in Vancouver.
As is typical in Los Angeles, the Black & Gold saw significant squad turnover this offseason, especially in midfield. Winter acquisitions Igor Jesus and Mark Delgado joined Timothy Tillman in the center of the park, where Amaya will be expected to slot in, with Raposo providing depth.
Incoming player
- Julian Gressel: The versatile MLS veteran will bring creativity to Minnesota, signing a deal after being waived by Inter Miami.
After bringing in several youngsters during the offseason, the Loons made a splash by adding Gressel. The US international, renowned for his crossing ability and set-piece skills, has won seven titles during his MLS career.
Incoming player
- Aiden O'Neill: The 26-year-old Australian international midfielder is back in the CFG network after joining New York City FC via transfer from Belgian Pro League side Standard Liège.
NYCFC were mostly active in the outbound market this winter, notably selling Santiago Rodríguez for the second-highest transfer fee in club history. O'Neill, the club's only senior addition, adds a proven presence in the center of the pitch alongside captain Keaton Parks, homegrown Jonathan Shore and club legend Maxi Moralez.
Incoming players
- William Agada: After trading Chicho Arango to San Jose in January, RSL have found their new starting No. 9 in a 25-year-old Nigerian who has already notched 21g/5a in 64 regular-season games. In exchange for Agada, RSL sent Sporting KC up to $850k GAM (SKC also retain a sell-on percentage).
- Johnny Russell: Also an SKC veteran, the former club captain had his contract option declined at the end of last season after seven years. Now the 35-year-old former Scottish international has found a new home as a free agent.
Incoming players
- Noel Buck: The highly-rated English youth international midfielder swapped coasts for sunny San Jose in a cash-for-player trade worth up to $650k from New England, who retain a sell-on percentage.
- DeJuan Jones: In exchange for $425k GAM and an international spot, the 'Quakes acquired the 27-year-old US international fullback from Columbus.
Incoming player
- Xande Silva: St. Louis hope to spark their attack with this direct and dynamic winger, acquired for up to $250k GAM from Atlanta.
There was no big-money signing in St. Louis this winter after a busy summer 2024 window. Instead, CITY stocked up on veterans from MLS and abroad.
- Toyosi Olusanya: Joining Ezequiel Ponce on Houston's No. 9 depth chart, the 27-year-old England native adds firepower to a developing Dynamo attack.
- Santiago Muñoz: Replacing Agada on Sporting's striker depth chart, the US-born Mexico youth international joins on loan from LIGA MX side Santos Laguna for the remainder of the 2025 season. SKC hold a purchase option.
- Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty: The youngest-ever call-up in Canadian history departs his home country for the first time as a professional, moving from Montréal to Charlotte in a $100k GAM loan deal.